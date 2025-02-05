Day 11 in the jungle camp Sports presenter Jörg Dahlmann recalled his bowel cancer in the jungle camp. Image: RTL Edith Stehfest received the fewest calls from viewers on Monday. Image: RTL Jan Köppen and Sonja Zietlow surprisingly announced that no one had to leave the jungle camp. Image: RTL Maurice Dzwiwak finally has his Schnuffel back. Image: RTL Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss and Anna-Carina Woitschack go into the competition. Image: RTL However, the pop singer is afraid of confined spaces and doesn't dare to dive down. Image: RTL Pierre takes over Anna-Carina's job - unfortunately he can't see much without his glasses. Image: RTL Anna-Carina is sad that she only managed to get two stars in the end. Image: RTL Lilly Becker tells Alessia Herren about the tragic accidental death of her parents. Image: RTL The 48-year-old grew up with her grandparents. Image: RTL Day 11 in the jungle camp Sports presenter Jörg Dahlmann recalled his bowel cancer in the jungle camp. Image: RTL Edith Stehfest received the fewest calls from viewers on Monday. Image: RTL Jan Köppen and Sonja Zietlow surprisingly announced that no one had to leave the jungle camp. Image: RTL Maurice Dzwiwak finally has his Schnuffel back. Image: RTL Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss and Anna-Carina Woitschack go into the competition. Image: RTL However, the pop singer is afraid of confined spaces and doesn't dare to dive down. Image: RTL Pierre takes over Anna-Carina's job - unfortunately he can't see much without his glasses. Image: RTL Anna-Carina is sad that she only managed to get two stars in the end. Image: RTL Lilly Becker tells Alessia Herren about the tragic accidental death of her parents. Image: RTL The 48-year-old grew up with her grandparents. Image: RTL

Nobody was eliminated from the jungle camp on the eleventh day. Meanwhile, Anna-Carina Woitschack escaped the tricky part of the jungle test. And Jörg Dahlmann talked about a dark chapter in his life.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On day 11 of the jungle camp, surprisingly no one had to leave, although Edith Stehfest received the fewest calls.

Anna-Carina Woitschack refused to take part of the jungle test out of fear, which was criticized on social media as favoritism.

Sports presenter Jörg Dahlmann spoke openly about having survived cancer and an earlier death wish after complications. Show more

Jürgen Hingsen, Yeliz Koç, Nina Bott - these three celebrities are already out of the jungle camp. On day eleven, Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen announced that Edith Stehfest had received the fewest calls.

While the 29-year-old was already being comforted by her fellow campers, a sudden turnaround came as a surprise: "You have the fewest callers, but nobody has to leave the camp today." Looks of disbelief were followed by great relief from the actress.

The reason for the break? Because no contestant has left voluntarily so far, the broadcaster took a break "so that it all works out". But the shock was deep for Edith and Maurice Dzwiak.

The reality TV contestant had also heard the dreaded phrase "It might be you" and saw his skins swim away: "Oh, brother, it's over!" he said to Jörg Dahlmann and waved it off.

The viewers' decision was quite unexpected, as Stehfest and Dzwiak had previously proved themselves to be a surprisingly good team in a joint "undercover operation": They joined forces to free Maurice's cuddly bunny Schnuffel. To do so, they maneuvered three magnetic balls through a maze. "Vaginal? No, horizontally!", Maurice gave some awkward commands, but they still managed to complete the task. In addition to Schnuffel, all of the stars' other luxury items were also returned to the camp.

TV fans criticize "unfair" preference for Anna-Carina Woitschack

This time, Anna-Carina Wo itschack and Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss went into the test. Sam Dylan quipped: "That's the perfect koala-tion!" But when the pop singer realized that she was supposed to dive into an underground pool for stars, she panicked.

She had previously explained that she can't stand confined spaces. "Oh no, I don't think I can do it!" whimpered Woitschack. Neither Pierre's nor Sonja Zietlow's attempts to calm her down were of any use; the singer was on the verge of hyperventilating.

Surprisingly, the presenter offered the two stars to swap roles in the test. "It's a fear that you can't just wipe away," explained Zietlow. On the official Insta account of the jungle camp, however, many commentators complained about "unfair" favoritism. Sam had also panicked about confined spaces; he had not been accommodated either.

But Anna-Carina also found the supposedly easier part of the test difficult: she had to wind her way through glass boxes full of animals on land and find words on the floor. Pierre had to spell them correctly on locks under water in order to reach the stars. The problem: "I can't see anything in the water without my glasses," moaned the 62-year-old. He had to take off his glasses beforehand and swap them for swimming goggles. The meagre result of the test: two stars.

Jörg Dahlmann beat cancer twice

Meanwhile, Lilly Becker told Alessia Herren about her tragic past: she lost her parents in a car accident when she was just three years old. "I grew up with my grandma and grandpa, they are the most, most important people in my life," said the 48-year-old. The fact that she is known as Lilly is thanks to ex-husband Boris Becker: "Boris said that people can't remember your real name." Lilly is actually called Sharlely.

Sports presenter Jörg Dahlmann also shared private details: he "bled" during the divorce from his first wife. He therefore strongly recommended that Timur Ülker sign a prenuptial agreement, but he refused: "We don't need one. Everything I do is for the family and it will stay that way forever," said the actor, who plans to marry his long-term girlfriend soon.

In conversation with Maurice, Jörg then told him that he had bowel cancer - his grandfather and father even died from it. After his own bowel operation, there were complications: "I had a death wish, I couldn't take any more," the 66-year-old recalled. Fortunately, he overcame this, as well as a subsequent bout of prostate cancer. Maurice was particularly interested in one thing: "But everything still works down there, doesn't it?" he asked, grinning. Jörg revealed: "I no longer ejaculate. But everything else is fine and it's all working!"