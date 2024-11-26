Lilli Hollunder at an event in Hamburg in November 2011. Keystone

Lilli Hollunder was attacked by a jogger in a Hamburg park because she was looking at her cell phone. The actress pressed charges and criticized the police's actions.

Lilli Hollunder, known from the ZDF series "Notruf Hafenkante", experienced a shocking incident in a Hamburg park.

While she was walking her dog and watching a casting scene on her smartphone, she was attacked by a jogger.

The man insulted her and pushed her with his shoulder, causing the actress pain.

Unexpected confrontation

The actress was initially perplexed, but decided to fight back if the man confronted her again. A short time later, she did indeed encounter the jogger again.

She bravely stood in his way and asked him not to treat her like that. The man reacted aggressively, grabbed her arms and pushed her away.

Police intervention and criticism

After the incident, Lilli Hollunder alerted the police and pursued the attacker from a safe distance. Despite a precise description of the man, the patrol car drove past him. The actress criticized the fact that the police officers questioned her first instead of taking up the pursuit, which allowed the jogger to escape. Lilli Hollunder pressed charges against the unidentified man.

Official statement

The Hamburg police situation center confirmed that there was an operation in the park on Monday afternoon.

A person reported being jostled and insulted by a jogger. Further details were not disclosed, writes "rtl.de".

