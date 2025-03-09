Tom Cruise (62) is known for often performing his daredevil stunts himself. And John Goodman is not Tom Cruise. It has now been revealed that the 72-year-old actor was injured during filming.
However, the accident did not occur during a stunt, but Goodman fell on set and suffered a hip injury.
The Sun" was the first to report on the incident. There was talk of a "horror accident" involving a "top star". Now a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that it was Goodman.
"He received immediate medical attention, which led to a brief delay in filming to give him time to recover," the statement reads.
The plan is to resume filming next week. This will take place after Goodman's full recovery.
Not much is yet known about the new Tom Cruise film
Not much is known about the as yet untitled film. Filming will take place at Pinewood Studios in England. In addition to John Goodman and Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons (36) and Riz Ahmed (42) are also part of the cast. The film is directed by "The Revenant" director Alejandro González Iñárritu (61).
There is a brief description of the film onthe IMDb website, which is currently scheduled for release in October 2026: "The most powerful man in the world causes a catastrophe and sets out on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity."