Model and wife Chrissy Teigen of John Legend has posted a video of her husband and two youngest children making music together.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chrissy Teigen (38) has posted a video on Instagram.

It shows her husband John Legend (45) with their two youngest children.

The three of them sit together at the piano and strum. Show more

Singer John Legend, known for his hit "All of Me", and his wife and model Chrissy Teigen are always sharing private insights into their everyday lives on social media.

Model Chrissy Teigen has published a sweet video on Instagram. In it, her husband and singer John Legend can be seen with their two youngest children, Wren and Esti. The singer and the two kids sit together at the piano and make music.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married since 2023 and have a total of four children. Daughter Luna was born in 2016, son Miles in 2018 and Wren and Esti (2023).

Incidentally, the couple had little Wren with the help of a surrogate mother.

More videos from the department