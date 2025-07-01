The bizarre and funny hobbies of the stars Actor Johnny Depp has a special hobby ... Image: Michael Reynolds/Pool EPA/dpa ... he collects Barbie and Ken dolls. But not just any dolls, he likes special editions. He owns dolls of Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan and Marilyn Monroe. Image: KEYSTONE Hotel heiress and It girl Paris Hilton, on the other hand, hunts frogs - and releases them again, she revealed in an interview. Why? Only she knows ... Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Former world boxing champion Mike Tyson has a soft spot for pigeons. The 58-year-old breeds pigeons and takes part in competitions with his birds. Even as a child, he had a pigeon called Julius. Image: Debby Wong/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Singer Katy Perry collects human hair. She used to carry strands of Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift around in her handbag. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa Action star Angelina Jolie has a soft spot for rare daggers and knives. She has built up a collection. (archive picture) Image: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa Leonardo DiCaprio is also a collector. No, he doesn't collect young models 😎- he owns action figures, especially those from Star Trek. (archive picture) Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Ex-model Kate Moss likes to take part in synchronized swimming. Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa Actress and singer Selena Gomez likes it spooky. She likes to visit lost places or go ghost hunting in haunted castles. (archive picture) Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa Tom Hanks has a soft spot for old typewriters. The Hollywood star has published a book about his penchant for typewriters called "Weird Guys". Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Ed Sheeran ("Shape of You") loves Lego and everything to do with it. He once even took a Lego building set on a date. Image: Joel C Ryan/AP/dpa Taylor Swift loves cats more than anything - and she likes making snow globes. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Justin Bieber's hobby is solving Rubik's cubes - and he can do it in just over a minute, as he demonstrated live on "Wetten, dass ...?" in 2011. (archive picture) Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Actress Mila Kunis enjoys playing "World of Warcraft" - in her underwear. Image: FilmMagic Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") is a gifted magician. His penchant for magic goes far beyond a hobby - he has long since made a name for himself in the scene and has already won several awards for his tricks. Image: Imagespace/imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Brad Pitt has a heart for gerbils. Together with his children, he has built a superlative enclosure for his mice - with swings, a beautiful garden and plenty of space. Cost: 55,000 euros. Image: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa Duchess Meghan revealed in her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" that she loves beekeeping. Image: Peter Dejong/AP/dpa In real life, Duchess Meghan and Princess Kate are sworn enemies. But they have the same hobby: beekeeping. Image: Yui Mok/PA Pool/AP/dpa Actress Kaley Cuoco is a keen show jumper. The 'Big Bang Theory' star is passionate about equestrian sports and has taken part in many competitions over the years. She owns more than twenty horses. Image: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is a big table tennis fan. Even though she is not one of the top players herself, her enthusiasm for the fast-paced sport is undiminished. In 2009, she founded the first table tennis club Spin in New York together with partners. Image: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa The bizarre and funny hobbies of the stars Actor Johnny Depp has a special hobby ... Image: Michael Reynolds/Pool EPA/dpa ... he collects Barbie and Ken dolls. But not just any dolls, he likes special editions. He owns dolls of Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan and Marilyn Monroe. Image: KEYSTONE Hotel heiress and It girl Paris Hilton, on the other hand, hunts frogs - and releases them again, she revealed in an interview. Why? Only she knows ... Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Former world boxing champion Mike Tyson has a soft spot for pigeons. The 58-year-old breeds pigeons and takes part in competitions with his birds. Even as a child, he had a pigeon called Julius. Image: Debby Wong/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Singer Katy Perry collects human hair. She used to carry strands of Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift around in her handbag. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa Action star Angelina Jolie has a soft spot for rare daggers and knives. She has built up a collection. (archive picture) Image: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa Leonardo DiCaprio is also a collector. No, he doesn't collect young models 😎- he owns action figures, especially those from Star Trek. (archive picture) Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Ex-model Kate Moss likes to take part in synchronized swimming. Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa Actress and singer Selena Gomez likes it spooky. She likes to visit lost places or go ghost hunting in haunted castles. (archive picture) Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa Tom Hanks has a soft spot for old typewriters. The Hollywood star has published a book about his penchant for typewriters called "Weird Guys". Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Ed Sheeran ("Shape of You") loves Lego and everything to do with it. He once even took a Lego building set on a date. Image: Joel C Ryan/AP/dpa Taylor Swift loves cats more than anything - and she likes making snow globes. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Justin Bieber's hobby is solving Rubik's cubes - and he can do it in just over a minute, as he demonstrated live on "Wetten, dass ...?" in 2011. (archive picture) Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Actress Mila Kunis enjoys playing "World of Warcraft" - in her underwear. Image: FilmMagic Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") is a gifted magician. His penchant for magic goes far beyond a hobby - he has long since made a name for himself in the scene and has already won several awards for his tricks. Image: Imagespace/imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Brad Pitt has a heart for gerbils. Together with his children, he has built a superlative enclosure for his mice - with swings, a beautiful garden and plenty of space. Cost: 55,000 euros. Image: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa Duchess Meghan revealed in her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" that she loves beekeeping. Image: Peter Dejong/AP/dpa In real life, Duchess Meghan and Princess Kate are sworn enemies. But they have the same hobby: beekeeping. Image: Yui Mok/PA Pool/AP/dpa Actress Kaley Cuoco is a keen show jumper. The 'Big Bang Theory' star is passionate about equestrian sports and has taken part in many competitions over the years. She owns more than twenty horses. Image: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is a big table tennis fan. Even though she is not one of the top players herself, her enthusiasm for the fast-paced sport is undiminished. In 2009, she founded the first table tennis club Spin in New York together with partners. Image: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa

Actor Johnny Depp collects Barbies, hotel heiress Paris Hilton hunts frogs and ex-boxer Mike Tyson breeds pigeons: these are the crazy and funny hobbies of the stars.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Playing cards, making ice cream or biking? A star like Johnny Depp has completely different hobbies. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" pirate collects Barbies.

Johnny Depp is not the only celebrity with a special hobby.

Other celebrities also do strange things in their free time. Brad Pitt, for example, has built an ultra-expensive facility for his gerbils. Show more

Johnny Depp is considered by many to be the bad guy of Hollywood. The actor has often interpreted villains or dark characters, such as in "Pirates of the Caribbean" or "Black Mass".

In his spare time, the 62-year-old collects Barbie dolls. Who would have thought it?

You can find out about the - often - bizarre hobbies of the stars in our picture gallery.

More videos from the department