Jorge González's appeal to parents: "It's not too late to accept your child for who they are."

As a child, "Let's dance" judge Jorge González realizes that he is gay. Those around him reacted negatively, including his own father at first. But that changes. Now González is calling on parents to be more tolerant.

Jorge González advocates for parents to respect their children regardless of their sexual orientation. "It's not too late to accept your child for who they are," said the "Let's Dance" judge.

He continued: "Show him that you love him. You don't have to like the way he lives 100 percent, but you accept him, you respect him. That's enough to start with."

The 58-year-old, who was born in Cuba, found it difficult to come out as homosexual himself. "When not only the state but also your family says: 'This is wrong', then such darkness enters your world," said González. "You have to deal with such sadness in that moment."

González: "That's when I felt his love"

The catwalk trainer, who says he realized he was homosexual as a child, reported that he did not feel free to make his own decisions at the time.

His environment in Cuba did not want to accept this. "On the one hand, there was a certain fear and sadness in me, but on the other hand there was also courage and a will. I said to myself: "You have to make it."

His own father initially had a problem with his homosexuality, said Jorge González, who left Cuba at the age of 17 and went to Europe. "My father didn't see me for nine years and for two years he even thought I was dead."

A well-rehearsed team for years: Jorge Gonzalez, Motsi Mabuse and Joachim Llambi as judges on the RTL dance show "Lets Dance". Picture: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Over time, however, his father reflected and finally accepted him. "It was important to him that I was alive. And that's when I felt his love."

González: "I see many people whose lives are not free"

Jorge González is an ambassador for the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots", which will be performed in Oberhausen, Germany, from January 20 to February 1.

In it, a young shoe manufacturer teams up with a drag queen to save an old family business by producing boots for drag performers.

It's about putting prejudices aside and accepting diversity. "Kinky Boots" is about courage, self-acceptance and going your own way, even if others initially reject it.

He says that going his own way and fighting to be himself has been the best thing for his life. "Because I see a lot of people who are still hiding, whose lives are not really free," said González.

And he continued: "People get depressed, they get aggressive, people become unhappy and perish. And I didn't want that for myself."

