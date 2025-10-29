Repentant former king of Spain admits mistakes - Gallery Spain's former king has admitted in his autobiography that he has disappointed many people. Image: Raúl Terrel/EUROPA PRESS/dpa (Archivbild) Juan Carlos made headlines with numerous scandals. Image: Francisco Flores Seguel/Agencia Uno/dpa Spain's King Felipe keeps his distance from his controversial father, former King Juan Carlos. Image: Paco Campos/EFE/EPA/dpa (Archivbild) Repentant former king of Spain admits mistakes - Gallery Spain's former king has admitted in his autobiography that he has disappointed many people. Image: Raúl Terrel/EUROPA PRESS/dpa (Archivbild) Juan Carlos made headlines with numerous scandals. Image: Francisco Flores Seguel/Agencia Uno/dpa Spain's King Felipe keeps his distance from his controversial father, former King Juan Carlos. Image: Paco Campos/EFE/EPA/dpa (Archivbild)

Juan Carlos looks back: why he describes a gift of millions from Saudi Arabia as a "serious mistake" - and what he reveals about Franco and his family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a review of his life, the former King of Spain Juan Carlos has admitted to numerous mistakes.

He had "disappointed many people", had been the victim of "misjudgments out of love and friendship" and "unfortunate acquaintances".

The biography of the controversial ex-monarch will be published shortly, initially in France.

Carlos describes accepting 100 million dollars from the then King of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah, in 2008 as a "serious mistake". Show more

Spain's controversial former king Juan Carlos has admitted in a review of his life that he "disappointed many people". He was the victim of his own "misjudgements out of love and friendship" and "unfortunate acquaintances", reported the French newspaper "Le Monde", citing the biography of the 87-year-old, which will be published shortly, initially in France.

The 500-page book, which Juan Carlos wrote together with French author Laurence Debray, is due to be published in December under the title "Reconciliación" (Reconciliation) in the home country of the former Spanish head of state (1975-2014). He has been living in exile in the United Arab Emirates since 2020.

Gift of millions from monarchy to monarchy

Juan Carlos describes it as a "serious mistake" to have accepted a total of 100 million dollars from the then King of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah, in 2008. It was an "act of generosity from one monarchy to another".

"A gift I could not refuse. A serious mistake", "Le Monde" quotes from the biography. Judicial investigations, including one into the suspicion that the payment of millions could have had something to do with the construction of a high-speed rail line in Saudi Arabia by a Spanish company, were dropped years ago.

The old king's memories come at a delicate moment. Madrid is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his accession to the throne on November 22, 1975 without Juan Carlos. That was just two days after the death of dictator Franco, who had appointed him as his successor as head of state in 1969. "If I was able to be king, it was thanks to him," the newspaper quotes Juan Carlos.

In his book, the ex-monarch talks about his personal relationship with the Caudillo and admits to a certain sympathy, writes the newspaper. "I respected him enormously, I appreciated his intelligence and his political sense. (...) I never allowed anyone to criticize him before me." The former king writes about the dictator's long rule, which lasted almost four decades: "No one was able to overthrow him or even destabilize him - which is an amazing achievement over such a long period."

"Insensitive" son and "disagreement" with Letizia

Juan Carlos also commented on his relationship with his son, Spain's current King Felipe VI. "My son turned his back on me out of a sense of duty", regrets the former king. "I understand that as king he takes a clear public stance, but I suffered (...) from the fact that he was so insensitive." Felipe avoids public contact with his father in order to prevent damage to the monarchy.

The fact that his wife, former Queen Sofía, had never visited him in exile hurt him greatly. However, there have been repeated reports of the king's affairs over the decades. Juan Carlos wrote about his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, that her arrival was "not conducive to family harmony". He writes of a "personal disagreement" with his son's wife.

