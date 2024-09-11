The film 'The Order' with actor and producer Jude Law celebrated its premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival. (archive picture) Keystone

The Zurich Film Festival has awarded US actor Jude Law the "Golden Eye" for his career. The Hollywood star will receive the award at the opening of the film festival, as announced by the organizers.

The film "The Order" starring Jude Law will open the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).

Jude Law and director Justin Kurzel will present the film in person in Zurich on October 3.

The ZFF will also pay tribute to Law's career, while prominent guests such as Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider are expected to attend. Show more

The political thriller "The Order" starring Jude Law will open this year's Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), as the organizers wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

In the film, Law plays an FBI agent who unearths an extreme right-wing terrorist cell. Although the film is set in 1983, it is thematically topical.

Law, who worked on the film as an actor and producer, and director Justin Kurzel will present the film in person in Zurich on October 3. "It's a privilege to join Justin Kurzel in presenting this story whose meaning speaks for itself," the actor was quoted as saying in the press release.

In classics on the big screen

The ZFF wants to celebrate Law's career during the opening. The 50-year-old has shone in classics of film history such as "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1999), "Cold Mountain" (2003), "Sherlock Holmes" (2009) and "The Grand Budapest" (2014). He has received numerous awards for his work, including two Oscar nominations and the Bafta Award.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch are also expected to attend the opening of the film festival, as announced by the ZFF organization.

