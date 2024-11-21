The new film "The Queen's Game" tells the story of the toxic relationship between King Henry VIII and his last wife Catherine Parr. blue News met the acting duo Alicia Vikander and Jude Law for an interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Queen's Game" dedicates its story to King Henry's sixth and last wife Catherine Parr, who temporarily becomes the first reigning Queen of England in the mid-16th century.

The historical drama by Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz focuses on the tense relationship.

In an interview with blue News, Alicia Vikander and Jude Law explain their perception of the historical figures, how challenging it was to shoot the violent scenes and to what extent the film also makes relevant statements for today. Show more

King Henry VIII is considered the most notorious ruler in the history of England. He was a tyrant, a disgusting man, but at the same time a charismatic man with an affinity for culture. He divorced his five previous wives or killed them, even beheading them.

Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz dedicates his thrilling historical drama "The Queen's Game" to Henry's sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr. He focuses on the toxic relationship between the royal couple.

In the middle of the 16th century, during the Tudor period, Catherine temporarily becomes the first reigning Queen of England. While her husband King Henry VIII is on a campaign through France, he entrusts her with the rule of his realm.

Because Catherine develops sympathies for the reformed movement in his absence, she puts herself in great danger. He is also disturbed by the fact that she has not yet borne Henry a son. After his return, she has to fear for her life and find a way to regain her husband's trust.

Important statements on gender equality

The two historical figures are superbly played by Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, who both received a Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival this year for their remarkable careers. Law clearly enjoys his role as the disgusting tyrant and shines in every scene. Vikander is convincing as a passionate rebel.

In terms of factual fidelity, "The Queen's Game" is certainly not the most reliable source. It is a modern interpretation of the toxic relationship between two historical figures. At the same time, the film makes important statements about gender equality.

blue News met the top-class acting duo in Cannes for an interview, where they explained what their research work looked like, their perception of the historical figures and the extent to which the film is also an important statement for today.

"The Queen's Game" is now available on blue Video.

