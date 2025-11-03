Justin Baldoni's (center) defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) has been dismissed. (archive pictures) dpa

Actress Blake Lively accuses her co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment. He responded with a counterclaim for defamation. This was dismissed and has now been formally terminated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A judge in New York has put an end to Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and the New York Times.

Baldoni was supposed to prove his allegations, but had not come forward on time.

Lively's own lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment is ongoing, with a preliminary trial set to begin in March. Show more

After US actor Justin Baldoni (41) failed to come forward on time, a judge in New York has ended his defamation suit against US actress Blake Lively (38), her husband Ryan Reynolds (49) and the "New York Times". This is according to a court document obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the lawsuit in June on the grounds that Baldoni had not sufficiently proven his allegations. However, he gave him the opportunity to file an amended complaint - but the actor did not do so within the deadline. Lively asked for her legal costs to be covered. The judge still has to decide on this, after which Baldoni will have another chance to appeal against the termination of the lawsuit.

Lively ("Gossip Girl") had accused her co-star Baldoni in December of sexual harassment during the filming of "Just One More Time" and accused him and producer Jamey Heath in a lawsuit of trying to destroy her reputation. Baldoni ("Jane the Virgin"), who also directed the film, responded with a lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, among others, for defamation. A preliminary trial for Lively's ongoing lawsuit is scheduled to begin next March.