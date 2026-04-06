Judge grants rapper Lil Nas X treatment instead of imprisonment - Gallery A judge grants treatment instead of possible imprisonment. (archive picture) Image: dpa Lil Nas X had his breakthrough with the country/hip-hop hit "Old Town Road." (archive picture) Image: dpa Judge grants rapper Lil Nas X treatment instead of imprisonment - Gallery A judge grants treatment instead of possible imprisonment. (archive picture) Image: dpa Lil Nas X had his breakthrough with the country/hip-hop hit "Old Town Road." (archive picture) Image: dpa

A bizarre incident in Los Angeles put Lil Nas X in the headlines in 2025. The public prosecutor's office accused the rapper of assault. A judge has now granted treatment instead of possible imprisonment.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US rapper Lil Nas X walked through Los Angeles in 2025 wearing only underwear and boots.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the musician allegedly attacked officers during the arrest and injured at least three of them.

He now has to undergo treatment as part of a diversion program for mental illness. Show more

After a headline-grabbing arrest in Los Angeles last August, US rapper Lil Nas X avoids a possible prison sentence. According to the public prosecutor's office, a judge in California has granted the 26-year-old singer permission to undergo treatment as part of a diversion program for mental illness. If the rapper complies with the conditions for two years, the charges can be dismissed. In the event of a trial with a conviction, the Grammy award-winner could face up to five years in prison.

Bizarre incident

Last August, the "Old Town Road" singer walked through Los Angeles in the early hours of the morning wearing only underwear and boots, later completely naked. US media posted videos of the incident. He was apprehended by police officers - the situation escalated. According to the public prosecutor's office, the musician allegedly assaulted officers during the arrest and injured at least three of them. He was charged with assault and resisting a police officer.

According to his lawyer, the rapper had already visited a therapy clinic after his arrest and underwent lengthy treatment of his own accord.

The musician, who grew up in the US state of Georgia and whose real name is Montero Hill, had his breakthrough in 2019 with the country/hip-hop hit "Old Town Road". Lil Nas X released his successful debut album "Montero" in 2021.