Jürgen Drews together with his daughter Joelina. The singer has been diagnosed with an incurable nerve disease. Bild: picture alliance / SvenSimon

Jürgen Drews suffers from the nerve disease polyneuropathy. In an interview, his daughter Joelina revealed how the pop star lives with it. Drews has a "relatively mild form" of the disease.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jürgen Drews suffers from polyneuropathy, an incurable nerve disease.

Despite a mild form of the nerve disease, the pop singer struggles with movement problems, as his daughter revealed in an interview with RTL.

Polyneuropathy is a disease that affects the nervous system and progresses slowly and insidiously, at least according to her dad. Show more

In 2022, Jürgen Drews (79) ended his career for health reasons. Not an easy step for the pop star. His family was always there to support him.

The singer and his wife Ramona (51) recently moved to Munich to be closer to their daughter Joelina (29), who lives there. In order to spend even more time together, Joelina and her boyfriend moved in with her parents without further ado.

"We are all so close and love spending time together. My boyfriend and my parents also get on really well, so it's no challenge at all for us," Joelina revealed to the broadcaster during the RTL telethon.

Joelina Drews: "It's already getting to him"

Papa Jürgen suffers from the incurable nerve disease polyneuropathy. Joelina explains in an interview with RTL: "Polyneuropathy is a disease that affects the nervous system and progresses slowly, at least in my dad."

The 29-year-old goes on to reveal that her father suffers from a "relatively mild form". But: "It does give him a hard time from time to time."

The pop star often finds it difficult to walk. After half an hour, he walks "a little bent forward".

"With this disease, it's important to do exercises, especially for balance training, to try and delay this disease as much as possible," says Joelina.

The garden and time together are good for Jürgen Drews

Joelina had already given an insight into her father's health last year. The celebrity offspring told "Bunte " that her father had discovered the garden for himself: "He is outside very often, accompanies my mom to the riding stables."

At the time, the musician said that the illness didn't always make it easy for him. "There are days when he is exhausted and complains of dizziness."

But spending time with his family gives Jürgen Drews a lot of strength and he always blossoms when Joelina and her boyfriend spend time with him.

More videos from the department