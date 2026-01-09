Celebrity helpers at the Golden Globes: Dozens of stars, including Julia Roberts and George Clooney, are to hand out trophies at the awards gala on Sunday. (stock image) Picture: Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday evening (local time), the Golden Globes will be presented at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

A few days before the awards gala, the organizers have announced dozens of celebrity helpers.

A few days before the Golden Globes ceremony, the organizers have announced dozens of celebrity helpers for the awards gala. Stars such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts are to help hand out the Golden Globe trophies on Sunday.

Mila Kunis, Pamela Anderson, Amanda Seyfried and Orlando Bloom have also been named. Among the more than 40 helpers are music stars such as Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg and K-pop superstar Lisa, singer of the girl group "Blackpink" from South Korea. Some of these stars are nominated for Golden Globes themselves, including Clooney, Roberts, Cyrus and Seyfried.

At the 83rd awards on Monday night, the political thriller "One Battle After Another" starring Leonardo DiCaprio will be the favorite in the race for the Golden Globes with nine nominations. The family drama "Sentimental Value" by Norwegian director Joachim Trier has eight chances of winning.

The vampire drama "Blood & Sinners", the literary adaptation "Hamnet", the film musical "Wicked: Part 2", "Frankenstein" and the political drama "A Simple Accident", which is set in Iran.

Prominent contenders

In the acting categories, stars such as Michael B. Jordan ("Blood & Sinners"), George Clooney ("Jay Kelly"), Timothée Chalamet ("Marty Supreme"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("One Battle After Another"), Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet"), Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value"), Julia Roberts ("After the Hunt"), Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked: Part 2") and Emma Stone ("Bugonia") are in the running.

The Golden Globe Awards are presented in 27 film and television categories. For the first time, "Best Podcast" will be included as an additional category. Around 400 journalists from all over the world will vote for the winners.