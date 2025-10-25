Julia Roberts loves to cook: "Food doesn't have to be complicated, just real." Bild: dpa

"For me, cooking is something loving and down-to-earth," says Julia Roberts. The popular actress would also like to see home economics as a school subject again.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts (57) not only enjoys being in front of the camera - she also loves being in the kitchen. "I cook all the time - on set, but also at home," the actress ("Pretty Woman") told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper (Saturday). "I get hungry about every four hours. So it's a pretty regular process for me. Cooking is something loving and down-to-earth for me."

During the filming of her new movie "After the Hunt", in which she plays a literature professor in a personal and professional crisis, Roberts cooked for the crew herself, as she says.

Bringing home economics back

Eating together is also central to her private life: "I love it when my family sits at the table together. That's real happiness for me," says the Oscar winner ("Erin Brockovich - A True Story"). "Food doesn't have to be complicated, just real - fresh ingredients, good company, that's enough."

In the interview, the actress expressed her enthusiasm for a subject that she would like to teach herself: Home economics. "I'd bring the subject back in a heartbeat," said Roberts. "It sounds old-fashioned, but it's the things you need for life - cooking, baking, ironing, writing a check ... I love it!" These are "real life skills", says the 57-year-old.