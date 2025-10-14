Actress Julianne Moore emphasized the importance of mindfulness in old age in an interview. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

Actress Julianne Moore swears by a special method to keep her body and mind going: Walking backwards. An exercise that also has potential according to research.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Julianne Moore occasionally walks backwards to exercise her brain and feel more alive.

As she gets older, Moore is placing more emphasis on her health and consciously taking time for herself.

Consciously changing everyday routines - such as walking backwards or writing with an unfamiliar hand - can boost brain activity. Show more

According toactress Julianne Moore, she likes to walk backwards occasionally - as a workout for her brain. "I know that I feel more alive when I do it," the 64-year-old told the US magazine "People".

"I remember a trainer who always said: 'You should take the opportunity to walk backwards'", the actress explained. So now and again she simply walks backwards, especially uphill. "Because it's so good for your body and mind, because your brain is thinking, 'Wow, what is that?

"When you're younger, you don't think about a lot of things"

Moore says that as she has got older, she has learned to take more time for herself - especially when it comes to her health. "When you're younger, you don't think about a lot of things. But I think the more life experience you gain, the more precious life becomes," Moore told People

This is also particularly important to her in her role as a mother. "You have more people to take care of and you realize that you are dependent on your body," said Moore.

As the health insurance company DAK writes according to the news agency dpa, people can strengthen the structures in their brain by occasionally doing everyday things a little differently. Even if you are right-handed and write your shopping list with your left hand for a change, this can stimulate sluggish nerve cells in the brain and encourage them to grow.

More from the department