Two women have accused singer Julio Iglesias of sexually abusing and humiliating them. The assaults are said to have taken place at properties in the Caribbean in 2021.

A domestic worker and a physiotherapist report alleged sexual violence, insults and humiliation during their work for the singer.

The charges against the 82-year-old are currently being investigated. Iglesias has not yet commented publicly on the matter. Show more

Two women have reported the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias for alleged sexual violence. This is the result of a joint investigation by the Spanish newspaper elDiario.es and the Spanish-language television station Univision. The news agency AFP also confirms that charges against the 82-year-old singer are currently being investigated.

According to the Spanish media report, the assaults allegedly took place in 2021 at the musician's properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

A 22-year-old domestic worker from the Dominican Republic at the time accused Iglesias of touching him "in all kinds of ways". "I felt like an object, like a slave," she reportedly said.

Alleged insults and humiliation too

The second alleged victim is a Venezuelan physiotherapist who started working for Iglesias at the age of 28. One of the assaults could therefore be classified as rape. In addition to sexual assaults, she was also subjected to insults and humiliation during her working hours.

According to the reports, Iglesias is named as the main perpetrator in the complaint, while two women who managed the singer's properties in the Caribbean are listed as accomplices.

According to the report, the singer did not respond to inquiries from the two media outlets. The AFP news agency was unable to reach Iglesias for comment.

Iglesias is one of the best-known and most successful singers in the world. In his career, he has released 80 albums and sold hundreds of millions of records.

