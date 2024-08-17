The start of the summer jungle camp did not go smoothly - there was an immediate row. dpa

RTL lets ex-campers move back into its television wilderness. They deliver what was ordered - escalation at record speed. One camper seems particularly conspicuous. And the Swiss contestant is late.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Jungle Camp" is back with a special edition: Former participants are moving into the camp to mark an anniversary.

One of them is Swiss actress Elena Miras.

But there is no sign of the reality TV actress in the first episode.

Another camper causes a sensation right at the beginning. The audience gets what it wants - escalation at record speed. Show more

Abstruse gaps in knowledge, shortness of breath due to a waterbuck penis and a full-blown rebellion against the bosses: the RTL jungle camp is back on screen.

The first episode of the new season, which was released on the RTL+ streaming service on Thursday, was, as usual, highly emotional and loud.

At the center of the bickering, tears and shouting: former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega, who accused his fellow campers of bullying ("You're such a disgrace!"). They retaliated with a kind of civil uprising against the 38-year-old bearded man.

For the time being, only twelve instead of the announced 13 celebrities have entered the jungle camp: reality contestant Elena Miras (32), who can already be seen as a participant in the trailer for the special season, has not yet appeared. According to RTL.de, she will join the jungle squad later as a surprise. Will that upset some people?

Sonja Zietlow was also still the sole presenter for large parts of the show. Co-host Jan Köppen had a fever at the time of the recording and had to take it easy.

Only "legends" are in the special edition

But first things first: The new season is not a regular edition of the reality show, but a special edition. The occasion is the 20th anniversary of the show, which first aired in 2004.

Many things are different this time. RTL is not broadcasting the format at the beginning of the year, but in the summer. The setting is not Australia, but South Africa. The show is not live, but pre-recorded. And: without exception, the campers who have already appeared in previous seasons will be taking part. "Legends", as RTL calls them.

People like presenter Giulia Siegel (49), actor Winfried Glatzeder (79), ex-footballer Thorsten Legat (55) and reality star Gigi Birofio (25) are therefore fighting for food and dignity.

And David Ortega, who was eliminated early in his 2016 season and looks strikingly different today than he did back then. Once raspy short hair has given way to a fluffy mane and a druid beard.

Kader Loth is annoyed

His behavior in the camp shortly after moving in is just as noticeable as the change in type. Early in the morning, for example, he sits by the campfire next to a roll of toilet paper and talks about children's TV shows and leopards. He suddenly asks reality veteran Kader Loth (51) whether she was born in Germany. She replies, sleepily annoyed: "I don't even know where I am right now!" A prelude to greater discord.

Inexplicably, Ortega is then appointed team manager. This is not an honorary position, but is generally understood to have legislative power, as the team leader organizes the jungle camp.

This increase in power, combined with existing skepticism among his colleagues (Gigi: "He's a bit creepy. Not that I'm asleep and then he comes at night.") escalates.

As is so often the case, the argument is sparked by the topic of veganism. In the first big joint test, the campers once again have to choke down all kinds of disgusting stuff. While Sarah Knappik (37) downs several glasses of pureed goat's stomach and then looks like she's from a zombie movie casting with her mouth covered in blood, Ortega refuses. Instead, he refers to the ten commandments.

"Shame on you all!"

He then feels that his fellow campaigners "don't take veganism seriously". The man, who still calls himself a "great peace politician" in his introduction, shouts at his colleagues: "Shame on you all!"

The result: a spontaneous plenary session is held and Ortega is removed as team leader. Mola Adebisi (51) is supposed to break the news and introduces the conversation like a department head who has to send someone out the door with a seminar on non-violent communication behind him. He says to Ortega: "You also need a general update." He fails to calm the argument down.

If this is all far too conflict-ridden for you, you will also find amusement in the jungle, including from reality star Gigi Birofio, who fails to smuggle cigarettes into the camp in his trousers - close to his bottom. However, he shows what the body part is capable of a little later when he noisily flatulates in front of presenter Sonja Zietlow. This reminds knowledgeable jungle viewers of a scene from his 2023 season. The term "jungle legend" has many shades.

Shortness of breath due to waterbuck penis

Meanwhile, the always highly motivated former footballer Thorsten Legat experiences a dramatic moment. During the food test, he concentrates on munching on chopped waterbuck penis - shortly afterwards he turns red.

Several campers and presenter Sonja Zietlow rush over to slap Legat on the back. "I couldn't breathe," explains the ex-footballer, visibly shaken, once the situation has been resolved. The disgusting food had stuck.

