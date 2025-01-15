Rafi Rachek (left) and Sam Dylan won the RTL reality show "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" last year. Picture: IMAGO/Horst Galuschka

Rafi Rachek, the partner of jungle camp participant Sam Dylan, has had to cope with a stroke of fate in his family. The 35-year-old announced on Instagram that his father had died.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The past few days have been surprisingly quiet on Rafi Rachek's social media.

Since yesterday evening, it has been known why the "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" contestant is currently taking some time out.

The 35-year-old announced on his Instagram account that his father had died unexpectedly. Show more

The worm-eating is about to start again in the jungle camp: the 18th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts on January 24 on RTL.

Reality TV star Sam Dylan is also in the middle of preparations these days. His partner Rafi Rachek, on the other hand, is currently coping with a stroke of fate in his family.

"I wasn't the son you wanted me to be"

The 35-year-old announced on Instagram that his father had died unexpectedly.

"Forgive me for not being the son you always wanted me to be, because I didn't choose to be the way I am," writes Rafi Rachek. An indication that the father may have struggled with the fact that his son is gay.

The post continues: "We may not have had the best contact, but you were still a wonderful father. Even if I couldn't show it to you, I loved you endlessly. Your suffering has finally come to an end and now you are in paradise. From today, you are omnipresent."

The reality TV star, who won the RTL show "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" with his partner Sam Dylan last year, adds a picture of him holding his father's hand to the text.

Rachek: "Nothing is for eternity"

In recent days, things had remained surprisingly quiet on Rafi Rachek's social media. Now it is clear why this was the case.

"Nothing is forever", wrote Rachek and also announced that he would now be going offline for an "indefinite period".

Sam Dylan also confirmed the death on Instagram. He wrote that he was "infinitely saddened" by the loss, even though he never met his partner's parents in person.

More videos from the department