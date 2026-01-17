Jungle Camp 2026: These 12 celebrities move to the campfire Basel-based care specialist, influencer and reality TV actress Ariel is taking part in the jungle camp. The 22-year-old says of herself: "I'm 50 percent diva and 50 percent mommy." She also has a panic fear of animals. Image: RTL TV reality tourist and geriatric nurse Umut Tekin (28) says of his next TV adventure: "There will definitely be people in the camp who say: 'I feel triggered by Umut'." Image: RTL "Jungle trials? I eat everything, I drink everything, I swallow everything and I crawl through everything," says TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) about his strategy on "I'm a star, get me out of here". Image: RTL Trained druggist and reality actress Samira Yavuz (32) has a clear strategy in Australia: "I'll stay by the fire, no matter how unpleasant the jungle gets. I'm not a quitter!" Image: RTL "I'm sure I'll be going into the jungle very often...", oracles flight attendant and influencer Eva Benetatou (33). Image: RTL Singer Gil Ofarim (43) became famous in 2021 when he accused a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitic behavior, but later admitted in court that this accusation was not true. "I turned my life around and worked on myself," he tells RTL. Image: RZL Simone Ballack is a hotel manager and ex-wife of football star Michael Ballack. The 49-year-old makes a challenge to her jungle camp rivals in the pre-match interview: "Everything I do, I want to win." Image: RTL "I know how to deal with fear when it comes over you," claims actress Mirja du Mont (49) before entering the jungle camp. Image: RTL Soap actor Stephen Dürr (51, "Unter uns") says of his RTL adventure: "The jungle is also a mental vacation for me to get away from my teenage daughters." Image: RTL Actor, author and Unicef ambassador Hardy Krüger Jr. (51, "Stauffenberg") is looking forward to Australia, because there "you can simply show what really makes you tick". Image: RTL Hubert Fella (57), product testing legend, is delighted: "The jungle is an accolade. You can't achieve more than that!" Image: RTL At 61, actress and voice actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher is the longest-serving member of the 2026 jungle camp. She says: "I'm over 60 and get fewer roles. I would like to appear on TV again." Image: RTL Jungle Camp 2026: These 12 celebrities move to the campfire Basel-based care specialist, influencer and reality TV actress Ariel is taking part in the jungle camp. The 22-year-old says of herself: "I'm 50 percent diva and 50 percent mommy." She also has a panic fear of animals. Image: RTL TV reality tourist and geriatric nurse Umut Tekin (28) says of his next TV adventure: "There will definitely be people in the camp who say: 'I feel triggered by Umut'." Image: RTL "Jungle trials? I eat everything, I drink everything, I swallow everything and I crawl through everything," says TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) about his strategy on "I'm a star, get me out of here". Image: RTL Trained druggist and reality actress Samira Yavuz (32) has a clear strategy in Australia: "I'll stay by the fire, no matter how unpleasant the jungle gets. I'm not a quitter!" Image: RTL "I'm sure I'll be going into the jungle very often...", oracles flight attendant and influencer Eva Benetatou (33). Image: RTL Singer Gil Ofarim (43) became famous in 2021 when he accused a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitic behavior, but later admitted in court that this accusation was not true. "I turned my life around and worked on myself," he tells RTL. Image: RZL Simone Ballack is a hotel manager and ex-wife of football star Michael Ballack. The 49-year-old makes a challenge to her jungle camp rivals in the pre-match interview: "Everything I do, I want to win." Image: RTL "I know how to deal with fear when it comes over you," claims actress Mirja du Mont (49) before entering the jungle camp. Image: RTL Soap actor Stephen Dürr (51, "Unter uns") says of his RTL adventure: "The jungle is also a mental vacation for me to get away from my teenage daughters." Image: RTL Actor, author and Unicef ambassador Hardy Krüger Jr. (51, "Stauffenberg") is looking forward to Australia, because there "you can simply show what really makes you tick". Image: RTL Hubert Fella (57), product testing legend, is delighted: "The jungle is an accolade. You can't achieve more than that!" Image: RTL At 61, actress and voice actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher is the longest-serving member of the 2026 jungle camp. She says: "I'm over 60 and get fewer roles. I would like to appear on TV again." Image: RTL

Every year again: for the 19th time, celebrities will be fighting for the jungle crown in the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus! Mirja du Mont, Gil Ofarim and Basel influencer Ariel are among those taking part.

Bruno Bötschi

It's a nice TV tradition at the start of the year: several celebrities and almost-celebrities compete in all kinds of disgusting tests in the middle of the Australian jungle and are also filmed blaspheming.

This of course refers to the RTL cult format "Ich bin ein Star, holt mich hier raus!", which is once again looking for the jungle king or queen in its 19th edition (from Friday, January 23, daily at 8.15 p.m. on RTL).

Who will succeed last year's winner Lilly Becker?

12 candidates will meet in 17 live primetime shows to take on each other in eating unappetizing insects and other imaginative challenges.

After the start on January 23 with a three-hour live show, viewers will decide in the following days by telephone voting how the "jungle marathon", as advertised this time, will continue.

Who will have to take part in the jungle trials and which celebrities will have to leave the camp? The big showdown will then take place in the final on Sunday, February 8, 8.15 p.m., when the new jungle queen or king will be crowned.

Mirja du Mont: "Maybe I'm the camp mom?"

Mirja du Mont, who says she decided to take part to encourage others, will be among those taking part. The 49-year-old has also already thought about her possible role in the jungle: "Maybe I'll be the camp mom?"

She has little fear of the impending culture shock, as du Mont revealed. But something else would totally bother her: "If someone is aloof."

Reality fans know Du Mont primarily from the RTL format "Die Verräter". Mirja du Mont emerged as the winner of the show's third season together with Motsi Mabuse and Charlotte Würdig.

Influencer Ariel from Basel fights for the jungle crown

Reality actor Umut Tekin will also enter the jungle. The 28-year-old became famous through formats such as "The Bachelorette", "Temptation Island VIP" and "Sommerhaus der Stars".

Basel influencer Ariel (22), who first appeared in "Love Fool" and competed with her ex-partner Giuliano on "Prominent getrennt" in 2025, will also be taking part. A little later, she also appeared on "Are You The One - Reality Stars in Love".

Also known from the reality TV world are Samira Yavuz (32) and Eva Benetatou (33). The latter can be seen in the current season of "Forsthaus Rampensau" (Joyn). The atmosphere between the two ladies is likely to be icy cold. Samira's ex Serkan Yavuz is known to have cheated on the mother of two with Eva Benetatou.

Patrick Romer (30) also became famous through an RTL dating format: in 2020, he took part in the 16th season of the RTL show "Bauer sucht Frau". He found love with Antonia Hemmer after the show. In 2022, the couple moved into the "Summer House of Stars" together, but the relationship broke up shortly afterwards.

Well-known, but also very controversial: Gil Ofarim

In addition to the stars of the reality TV world, a really well-known face from the music industry is also moving into the jungle camp: Gil Ofarim. The 42-year-old rock musician last made headlines in 2023 when he had to answer for allegations of defamation and false accusations.

He had previously made serious accusations of anti-Semitism against the employee of a Leipzig hotel in an Instagram video. During the trial, the artist admitted to making a deliberately false statement and apologized for the false accusations. In return for Ofarim paying a fine, the proceedings were discontinued.

Also in the RTL jungle are Simone Ballack (49), entrepreneur and ex-wife of football icon Michael Ballack, and actor Stephen Dürr (51), who appeared with his wife Katharina on "Sommerhaus der Stars" in 2022.

In 2025, the former "Unter uns" actor also took part in "Kampf der Realitystars". The jungle cast is completed by actor Hardy Krüger (57), actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher (62) and 57-year-old product tester Hubert Fella ("Hot oder Schrott").

Jan Köppen: "Two hard-boiled media pigs"

The show will once again be hosted by jungle veteran Sonja Zietlow, who has been accompanying interpersonal dramas, emotional outbursts and borderline disgusting tests for over two decades in an equally confident and entertaining manner.

She comments on the events in the camp with Jan Köppen, who is now taking part for the fourth time. "Now I really know what it's like," says the presenter in an RTL interview about his previous jungle experience after three seasons. He doesn't seem to be really nervous anymore: "We're both two hardened media pigs."

Sonja Zietlow, who first hosted with Dirk Bach and later with Daniel Hartwich in previous years, appreciates working with Köppen: "We are often annoyed by the same people or like the same people," the 57-year-old reveals.

The anticipation seems genuine: "I love these weeks. I want to know what goes on in the camp, what makes people tick." Of course, another veteran of the show will also be there: As always, Dr. Bob prepares the participants physically and mentally for tough exams and borderline insect dishes.

"When the embers glow, the bush radio blazes"

Following each show, drag queen Olivia Jones and TV presenter Angela Finger-Erben will discuss with their guests as usual in the jungle live talk show "The Hour After" (starting on January 23, 11.15 pm).

Live from Cologne, jungle experts, ex-candidates, relatives and celebrity fans will have their say. The events of the day will be analyzed and many an insider story will be revealed. Or, as the RTL announcement puts it: "When the embers are glowing in the camp, the bush radio is blazing here."

Fans can also expect a completely new show this year, also presented by Angela Finger-Erben and Olivia Jones. Live from Cologne, "The Hour Before" will prepare for the actual show on both Sundays (January 25 and February 1) at 7.05 pm (RTL and RTL+).

Exclusive insights, updates and insider talk are promised. The second presenter duo can even be seen in another new show before the official launch: On Sunday, January 18, the two will already be getting in the mood for the upcoming season in the "warm-up show" with star guests and the first live broadcasts to Australia.

After the grand finale, things will continue straight away when the contestants meet again in the tree house and look back: "The big reunion" will be shown on Monday, February 9 at 8.15 pm.

Just under two weeks later, on Sunday, February 22, the channel will once again invite the celebrities to review the events in the primetime show "Das Nachspiel". All shows can also be seen in the livestream on RTL+.

More videos from the department