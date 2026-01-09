Jungle contestant taunts Gil Ofarim: "Very bad" - Gallery Gil Ofarim withdrew from the public eye after the "Star of David scandal", now he's back on RTL. (archive picture) Image: dpa Nicole Belstler-Boettcher fights with Gil Ofarim for the jungle crown. (archive picture) Image: dpa Jungle contestant taunts Gil Ofarim: "Very bad" - Gallery Gil Ofarim withdrew from the public eye after the "Star of David scandal", now he's back on RTL. (archive picture) Image: dpa Nicole Belstler-Boettcher fights with Gil Ofarim for the jungle crown. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Musician Gil Ofarim's participation in the RTL jungle camp is causing a strong reaction. Now candidate Belstler-Boettcher is also accusing him of misconduct in the so-called Star of David affair.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gil Ofarim's participation in the RTL jungle camp is already causing criticism in the run-up.

Fellow camper Belstler-Boettcher accuses Ofarim of misconduct in the so-called Star of David affair.

In October 2021, Ofarim accused an employee of a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitism in a video that went viral. However, the accusation was fictitious. Show more

In the debate surrounding musician Gil Ofarim's participation in the RTL jungle camp, fellow contestant Nicole Belstler-Boettcher has now also criticized the singer. "The way he lied, I think that's really bad. For me, those are things you can't do," the 62-year-old actress ("Marienhof") told the "Bild" newspaper.

Belstler-Boettcher continued: "You can't lie and risk someone losing their job. And it only came out two years later. That's a no-go."

Star of David affair caused an international stir

Ofarim had made accusations of anti-Semitism against the employee of a Leipzig hotel in a video in October 2021: The employee had asked him to remove his Star of David necklace so that he could check in. The "Star of David affair" also caused an international stir.

Ofarim later confessed before the Leipzig district court. He admitted that he had invented the accusations of anti-Semitism against the hotel employee and apologized. The court proceedings were discontinued in November 2023. The musician had to pay a fine of 10,000 euros as a condition. Ofarim had largely withdrawn from the public eye as a result of the trial.

Ofarim: "Can't go back to the past"

The new season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" begins on January 23. Ofarim's participation has been heavily criticized. A number of users on social networks called for Ofarim to be excluded from the jungle camp, with some even announcing a boycott of the show.

RTL defended the decision in a comment column on Instagram: "Gil Ofarim has taken legal responsibility for his false accusations. His path encompasses more than the events of that time."

The singer also spoke out in a clip for the new season: "I can't go back in time and undo things. The only thing I can do is get up and start again," said the 43-year-old.

Ofarim, son of 60s star Abi Ofarim, had his breakthrough in the late 1990s with a photo love story in the youth magazine "Bravo". Back then, he became a teen star with English pop songs - and also laid the foundations for his later TV career ("Let's Dance", "The Masked Singer").