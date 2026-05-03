Actor Sam Neill is planning his return to the big screen. (stock image) Photo: Dan Himbrechts/AAP/dpa

Actor Sam Neill has announced plans to return to the big screen after his nearly five-year battle with blood cancer. The "Jurassic Park" star is now apparently cancer-free.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sam Neill has announced that he has beaten his blood cancer after an almost five-year battle.

At first it was questionable whether the treatment would work. "It looked like I was going to die, which obviously wasn't ideal," says the 78-year-old.

Now the actor, who became famous as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park", wants to return to the big screen. Show more

In the leading role of palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant, Sam Neill became known to a large audience in the "Jurassic Park" parts from 1993. The actor was also seen in the Tom Clancy book adaptation "The Hunt for Red October" (1990) and the multi-award-winning romantic drama "The Piano" (1993). However, the now 78-year-old has had to stay away from the big screen for several years.

In 2022, Sam Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma during the promotional tour for "Jurassic World Dominion", in which the actor once again played Dr. Alan Grant. Neill battled stage three blood cancer for almost five years. Now he has apparently beaten his illness, as he himself has announced.

Sam Neill has big plans: "It's time for a new movie"

Sam Neill revealed to Australian broadcaster 7News that he is now cancer-free and wants to resume his career as an actor. "I'm over the moon that something like this is possible," he says of his state-of-the-art treatment, in which his blood cells were genetically modified, adding: "It's time for a new movie."

He left open what kind of project Sam Neill could soon be seen in. For a long time, however, it was not at all clear whether the New Zealand star would be able to return to the big screen. The blood cancer treatment was threatening to fail.

As Sam Neill reports, the chemotherapy was "pretty miserable". "It looked like I was going to die, which was obviously not ideal," he says. Now the convalescent is campaigning for CAR T-cell therapy to be introduced across the board in Australia. So far, the treatment method has only been tested in clinical trials there.

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