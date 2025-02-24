The jury of the 18th season of the RTL show "Let's Dance": Jorge González, Motsi Mabuse and Joachim Llambi. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

"This time was fun, next week is alarm": It took a while for Joachim Llambi to really get going at the start of the RTL show "Let's Dance". In the end, however, he showed his usual curmudgeonly form.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bruises on the legs and blisters on the feet of the celebrities: that was the promising start to the 18th season of the RTL show "Let's Dance".

What chief judge Joachim Llambi particularly noticed in the first show was that many of the celebrities were already struggling with their fitness after the first dance.

"Everyone really needs to do something about their physical fitness," said Llambi. Show more

At the beginning, everything was upside down. At least for devil's violinist David Garrett, who was lowered onto the dance floor dangling upside down from a rope for the opening number of the RTL show "Let's Dance".

But it was a promising start to the 18th season. What chief judge Joachim Llambi noticed in particular was that many of the celebrities were already on their last legs after the first dance.

When asked about the fitness disaster, Llambi said in "Bild":"Everyone really needs to do something about their physical fitness. 'Let's Dance' is a tough show, but you can prepare for it."

What exactly does the juror mean by that?

"Another round on the treadmill in the evening, go jogging or work on the machines in the gym. Leyla Lahouar, Osan Yaran, Ben Zucker, Paola Maria and Jeanette Biedermann in particular are not yet sufficiently trained for this workload."

"Who is dancing with whom?"

"Who's dancing with whom?" is the much-asked question in the so-called introductory show, but you only have to look at who's scurrying around the floor with each other in the first show dances.

Most of the couples who spent the first three days training for the opening show ended up as permanent dance partners for the next few months.

A really colorful and successful show turned out to be particularly beautiful for one celebrity: Taliso Engel, who has only had eight percent vision since birth, danced his way to the "direct ticket" and can't be eliminated next week with his professional partner Patricija Ionel.

But he won't anyway. The fans already love the likeable Paralympic swimming star far too much for that.

Llambi's advice: "Deliver and don't do anything stupid"

The 14 celebrities were divided into five teams. Last year's "Dancing Stars", Gabriel Kelly and Malika Dzumaev, also gave a demonstration lesson. So six dances. And just as many commercial breaks. Next week there will be 14 dances - that could be a long night of commercials.

Next week, the first dance couple will have to give up. "This time was fun, next week is an alarm", Joachim Llambi, the "Let's Dance" veteran, made clear.

The highlight of the opening show is the partnering. Last year's winner Malika Dzumaev was assigned to Ben Zucker. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

But nothing can go wrong if the celebrities stick to his tip: "They should deliver and not do anything stupid, then it will work."

And, speaking of wisdom from the head judge: "If everything is right at the bottom, you can have fun at the top." The problem: some of the celebrities are far from getting everything right on the first floor.

Marc Eggers scores the most jury points

"Team Jive" with Marc Eggers (entertainer), (comedian) and Ben Zucker (singer) as well as the professionals Anastasia Maruster, Malika Dzumaev and Kathrin Menzinger got off to a very good start.

"If it goes on like this, I'm going to love it," cheered Jorge González. This time, the man-made splash of color presented himself in innocent white from wig head to platform foot, only the cute moustache was black and the belly bare and shaved.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse declared Marc Eggers to be the highlight of the group. Mr. Llambi, wearing a bold black jacket with a glitter pattern, agreed with this opinion. Osan, on the other hand, looked more like a battered boxer and Ben like "in his own cosmos: he didn't care about his dance partner at all."

The verdict was reflected in the points: Marc received 18, which was not topped during the evening, while Osan (9) and Ben (8) received the only two single-digit scores of the night.

No wonder Ben later apologized to his partnered professional dancer. Because he was assigned to Malika Dzumaev of all people, last year's winner. Defending the title will therefore be a Herculean task.

Motsi praises Taliso Engel: "Your spine has potential"

"Team slow waltz" with Taliso Engel, Roland Trettl (TV chef) and Christine Neubauer (actress) and the professionals Ekaterina Leonova, Patricija Ionel and Alexandru Ionel were convincing. Neubauer was praised for her "presence and temperament" (Jorge).

However, Llambi said that her temperament still needed to be tamed a little. Christine was bubbling over with happiness after the dance and delivered the best slip of the tongue during the partnering ceremony. "My dance partner has to get my temper under control."

Roland impressed Llambi with his coolness, but his (still too stiff) posture made him look like a grand seigneur who gets invitations to go on cruises to dance with young ladies as a silverback. "You have to come out of your shell here," said Llambi.

He also recommended this to Engel, but Jorge was thrilled. Motsi also: "Beautiful body. Your spine has potential." Is there a more beautiful declaration of love? The fans on the Internet cheered for the likeable swimmer. On Instagram, some already saw him in the final. He started with 15 points, Christine (14) and Roland (12) followed.

Christina Hänni celebrated her birthday on the dance floor

"Team Quickstep" with Jeanette Biedermann (singer) and Fabian Hambüchen (gymnastics legend) as well as birthday girl Christina Hänni and Vadim Garbuzov got off to a lively start. The singer was rewarded with 17 points, the gymnast with 14. "That was a good job," said Llambi.

Marie Mouroum (stuntwoman), Diego Pooth (Verona's son) and Sandra Safiulov (influencer) were sent off with Valentin Lusin, Renata Lusin and Zsolt Sándor Cseke as "Team Tango" in what was probably the fastest tango of all "Let's Dance" times. "I'm sweating like a pig," Sandra honestly panted afterwards. But it was worth it: she scored 13 (Sandra), 14 (Diego) and 17 (Marie) points.

And then there was Llambi's scolding after all. Because for "Team Cha Cha Cha" with Leyla Lahouar (reality star), Paola Maria (influencer) and Simone Thomalla (actress) as well as Sergiu Maruster, Evgeny Vinokurov and Massimo Sinató, unfortunately "the best was saved for last". "That wasn't much", said Llambi.

Mabuse: "Today is sugar, next week is whip"

He was impressed by the three professional men: "They went off like Schmidt's cat. That was the coolest dance tonight. Then, unfortunately, the girls started and then the act was already over." "Were we really that bad?" asked Paola Maria.

Llambi was tough but honest: "Yes." Fellow judge Mabuse at least showed understanding for the ladies: "We also let you jump from the ten into the water. Next week you have to step on the gas."

They all have to anyway, because: "Today is sugar, next week is whip."

In the second show, Anastasia and Fabian, Christina and Osan, Patricija and Taliso, Ekateria and Diego, Kathrin and Roland, Renata and Marc, Malika and Ben, Jeanette and Vadim, Simone and Evgeny, Paola and Massimo, Christine and Valentin, Marie and Alexandru, Sandra and Zsolt as well as Leyla and "Let's Dance" newcomer Sergiu will be dancing together.

And one of the couples will also be eliminated in the next episode.

