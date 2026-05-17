"What if we adopted a second dog?" wonders blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira. Picture: Privat

The blue News columnist is toying with the idea of adopting a second dog. But definitely not a puppy, she was sure of that. Then she met Tofu.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira is considering whether her dog Phoebe should get a second dog - but not a puppy, please.

When de Oliveira temporarily takes in the young stray Tofu, the test run quickly turns into an endurance test.

The puppy brings chaos into the house, challenges Phoebe and turns the family's everyday life completely upside down.

Despite exhaustion and loss of nerve, the bond with Tofu grows quickly and surprisingly strong. Show more

My family has had a four-legged friend for a good two years now: Phoebe, a Podengo dog from the animal shelter. I was over the moon when she moved in with us. I had wanted a dog ever since I knew that dogs existed.

Despite all the joy, the early days with Phoebe were exhausting and at times I felt as if we had a third child. Although I only make this comparison with reservations.

But as with human children, everything is just a phase, you grow together and at some point the question arose:

What if we adopted a second dog? A dog sibling for Phoebe? Or would it be better for her to remain an only child?

Biting, growling and rolling across the floor

One argument in her favor is that she would have someone to really play with. With biting, growling and rolling across the floor.

About Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

She would have a pack mate, apart from us humans. Besides, there are so many dogs here hoping for a home.

The shelter where Phoebe comes from is overcrowded and regularly makes desperate appeals for adoption. But there are also counter-arguments:

Every dog has its own needs and brings its own challenges, needs space and needs to be looked after when we're not there.

Nevertheless, the thought of a second four-legged friend continued to haunt me. The second dog just goes with the flow, both figuratively and literally, I thought. A while ago, we got the chance to try out life with two dogs.

Friends adopted a stray puppy

Friends adopted a stray puppy and named the little one Tofu. Shortly afterwards they had to go away. Of course, I immediately offered to help, and a few days later sharp puppy teeth were happily biting into my toes, calves, hands and face.

Tofu was only about three months old, but already bigger than Phoebe. She wasn't house-trained yet and peed in the house countless times in the first few days due to her excitement and lack of control - even though I felt like I was walking her half the day. But the world outside was far too exciting to spend time on unimportant things like peeing. Tofu saved that for home.

Just like a good dose of energy, which Phoebe couldn't get anything out of. Her new roommate's constant urge to play annoyed her immensely, as did the fact that Tofu disputed her basket. Phoebe growled, bared her teeth and nipped Tofu's legs and ears.

To no avail.

Tofu wouldn't let go, and so the two of them romped around the house fighting until I separated the squabblers. I tied Tofu to me with the lead so that Phoebe could at least have some peace and quiet for a while.

A fierce dog duo: Tofu (left) and Phoebe. Picture: Privat

On about day 5, I wished for the same thing: just peace and quiet. No whining, whimpering or growling noises, no walks every two to three hours, no restless nights, no dogs fighting and knocking over everything that wasn't nailed down. I swore to myself:

Just not a puppy. Never a puppy. Puppies are incredibly cute when you meet them on the street and stroke them briefly.

At home, they are the biggest rascals, get on your last nerve and you wish your arch-enemies a dog that never grows out of the puppy stage.

Flapping ears and clumsy movements

However, the simultaneity of feelings that I already know from human children did not fail to materialize. Tofu was annoying. But not only that. I had loved her from the very first moment:

Her flapping ears, her clumsy movements, the joyful drumming of her tail as soon as I approached her.

She had chosen me as her temporary mom, followed me wherever I went, took her naps on me, lay on my feet while I cooked and looked at me with amber eyes as if I were the best thing in the world.

Even loner Phoebe got used to her vacation sister over time and even moved a little to the side so that Tofu could put her head in her basket.

After ten days, Tofu was picked up by her family. The longed-for peace and quiet returned, but also a strange emptiness. I missed Tofu terribly. Tofu, my furry shadow, my little whirlwind. I don't know whether we will have a second dog one day.

But let's put it this way: if a homeless puppy fell at my feet, I probably wouldn't be able to say no.

Despite everything.

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