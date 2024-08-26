What Hailey Bieber wears on her nails is becoming a trend. For the birth of her first baby, as can be seen on the Instagram post, it was French nails - which husband Justin is said to have chosen.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Biebers have become parents to a son. Dad Justin revealed the baby's name on Instagram: Jack Blues.

What also catches the eye in the post about the baby news are Hailey's perfect nails.

New dad Justin is said to have chosen the design, as "Vogue" has learned. Show more

Justin (30) and Hailey Bieber (27) have become parents for the first time. The Canadian singer announced the birth of their son Jack Blues on Instagram. When looking at the photo, however, it's not just the adorable little feet of the celebrity offspring that catches the eye, but also the perfectly manicured nails of mom Hailey.

This is not the first time that the model's manicure has been a talking point. Because when it comes to nail designs, the 27-year-old has triggered worldwide hype on more than one occasion. Not to forget: the trendy "glazed donut" nails.

The trendsetter now wore classic French nails for the birth of her baby. A sure thing, according to Hailey's nail designer, Zola Ganzorigt, Justin is said to have done.

Hailey's French nails were Justin's wish

Ganzorigt told Vogue: "Justin has been picking out Hailey's nail design lately and it was his wish."

In an interview with the fashion magazine, the nail designer, whose talent is also relied on by Kylie Jenner (27) and Sydney Sweeney (26), describes her client's almond-shaped nails as "more muted nudish white micro French" - which roughly translates to "muted nude and white micro French manicure".

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018

In May, Justin and Hailey announced that they were expecting a baby. The couple, who have been married since 2018, confirmed the pregnancy with a romantic video and several photos.

Hailey is "just over six months" pregnant, according to the announcement from her spokesperson team. A source revealed to US Weekly that the celebrity couple "couldn't be more excited" to become parents.

In the post celebrating the birth of his son Jack Blues, Justin wrote: "Welcome home" in capital letters. While the pop star revealed the baby's name, he did not give any details about the exact date of birth or the sex of the offspring. However, a spokeswoman for Hailey told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that it was a boy.

Among those congratulating Jack Blues on his birth are some famous names on Instagram. "Can't handle this little foot" writes Kylie Jenner, for example. Spanish actor Óscar Casas (25) reacts with a series of emojis: "❤️🥹🚀".

