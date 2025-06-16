Justin Bieber: I'm broken - Gallery Justin Bieber admits to "anger issues" (aggression or anger problems). (archive picture) Image: dpa Justin and Hailey Bieber became parents to a son last August. (archive picture) Image: dpa Justin Bieber: I'm broken - Gallery Justin Bieber admits to "anger issues" (aggression or anger problems). (archive picture) Image: dpa Justin and Hailey Bieber became parents to a son last August. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Fans are worried about Justin Bieber. In numerous posts, the pop star opens up about self-doubt and personal problems, admits to an anger problem and ends a friendship.

In his messages, he confesses to aggression problems and traumas he has experienced.

"If you don't like my anger, then you don't like me," wrote Bieber. Show more

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber (31) has shared numerous posts about his emotional life on Instagram in just a few hours. In them, he confesses to aggression problems and traumas he has experienced. At one point, he wrote that people were constantly telling him to seek healing. He would have tried that long ago if it were possible. The advice from others only made him angrier. "I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."

In one post, he published screenshots of an exchange of text messages with an unnamed person, whom he was ending his friendship with. Conflict is part of a relationship.

"If you don't like my anger, then you don't like me," Bieber wrote. His anger was the result of the pain and trauma he had been through. According to Bieber, this friendship is now over.

The singer posted numerous photos and videos, some of which also feature his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

Plagued by self-doubt

For Father's Day, which was only celebrated in the USA on Sunday (the third Sunday in June), he showed up with gifts, including designer bags and a watch. In the post, he wishes himself a "Happy Father's Day".

In other posts, he appears to be holding a joint in his hand, filming a water pipe on a garden table and sharing blurry close-ups of his face.

Born in Canada, he had already published an Instagram story about self-doubt in March. "People have been telling me my whole life, "Wow, Justin, you deserve this" and I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud," he wrote at the time. Bieber added: "I definitely feel unprepared and unqualified most days."