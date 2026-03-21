BTS back on stage - mega concert in Seoul - Gallery After a four-year break, BTS is greeted with cheers at their first performance in Seoul. Image: dpa The police expected around 260,000 people to gather around the concert venue. Image: dpa The new album "Arirang" sold almost four million copies on the first day. Image: dpa The "Army" cheered the band. Image: dpa BTS back on stage - mega concert in Seoul - Gallery After a four-year break, BTS is greeted with cheers at their first performance in Seoul. Image: dpa The police expected around 260,000 people to gather around the concert venue. Image: dpa The new album "Arirang" sold almost four million copies on the first day. Image: dpa The "Army" cheered the band. Image: dpa

After a break of almost four years, the K-pop stars celebrate their comeback in front of a huge audience - and live on Netflix. The new album becomes a sales success on the very first day.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The K-pop superstars from BTS are back on stage together for the first time in years.

Around 260,000 fans flocked to the concert venue against the backdrop of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.

The show was broadcast live to 190 countries by Netflix. Show more

The K-pop superstars of BTS have made their long-awaited comeback at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The one-hour concert was shown live around the world on Netflix.

Against the backdrop of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also performed songs from their new album "Arirang", named after a well-known folk song, for the first time.

"It's been a long journey"

From the stage, the band let their "army", as the BTS fan base is known, know: "It's been a long journey, but we're finally here." The police had expected around 260,000 visitors around the square in advance.

THE CROWD AND THE BOYS OHMYGOD THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😭😭😭😭💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/fsU1Dtorxf — ajk ⋆ (@archiveforJK) March 21, 2026

At the same time, the musicians thanked the fans who watched the concert worldwide on Netflix. "We have worked hard to show a more mature and evolved version of BTS," they said.

Almost four million albums sold on the first day

The new album with 14 tracks was released the day before and sold almost four million copies on the first day, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing BTS agency Big Hit Music. It also made it to the top of the iTunes album charts in numerous countries.

Fans around the world waited almost four years for the comeback. Since the end of 2022, the members had completed their compulsory military service in South Korea one after the other. Rapper Suga served in a social institution instead of the army - this is permitted in exceptional cases in South Korea. The hype surrounding the return of the "Bangtan Sonyeondan" ("bulletproof scouts") was enormous.

Concerts planned in Europe in the summer

After the concert, things continue for BTS: the Netflix documentary "BTS: The Return" about the making of the album will be released on March 27. The group will start their world tour in April. In June and July, the K-pop superstars from BTS will also play several concerts in Europe. The tour schedule includes Madrid (June 26/27), Brussels (July 01/02), London (July 06/07), Munich (July 11/12) and Paris (July 17/18).

The seven BTS members have helped South Korean pop music achieve a global breakthrough since their debut in 2013. Their hit single "Dynamite", released in 2020, reached more than 100 million views on YouTube alone within 24 hours.