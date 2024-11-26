Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are parents to a daughter - and she keeps the couple on their toes. (Archive photo). dpa

As a mother, "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco currently feels like she has to look after a drunk best friend all the time. She explains the parallels in an interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Kaley Cuoco humorously compares life with her 19-month-old daughter to caring for a drunk friend, as she has to constantly provide chaos and care.

Cuoco describes how toddlers react emotionally like drunks, need help with everyday tasks and need constant supervision to stay safe. Show more

US actress Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") compares everyday life with her toddler daughter to the constant presence of an alcoholic friend. "Looking after a 19-month-old child is like looking after your drunk best friend every day," the 38-year-old said on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show".

What drunks and toddlers have in common

Like drunks, toddlers will cry when they don't get what they want, Cuoco explained. "You make sure they go to the bathroom, or you wipe up their vomit. They're also completely beside themselves, and you make sure they don't die all day."

Cuoco's daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born in March 2023. The actress and Matilda's father, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey, announced their engagement last summer.

