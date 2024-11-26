US actress Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") compares everyday life with her toddler daughter to the constant presence of an alcoholic friend. "Looking after a 19-month-old child is like looking after your drunk best friend every day," the 38-year-old said on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show".
What drunks and toddlers have in common
Like drunks, toddlers will cry when they don't get what they want, Cuoco explained. "You make sure they go to the bathroom, or you wipe up their vomit. They're also completely beside themselves, and you make sure they don't die all day."
Cuoco's daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born in March 2023. The actress and Matilda's father, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey, announced their engagement last summer.