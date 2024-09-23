Kamala Harris is about to make history. If she wins the election, the 56-year-old would be the first woman in the Oval Office in Washington. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Kamala Harris has been living in the "Little White House" for over three years now. The property is always reserved for the US Vice President - it is located in a remote location in Washington State.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The official residence of the US Vice Presidents is the "Number One Observatory Circle" in Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris, current Vice President and presidential candidate, has lived there with her husband Doug Emhoff since April 2021.

Should Harris win the 2024 presidential election, she would be the first woman in the Oval Office and could decide whether to stay in the Number One Observatory Circle or move into the White House. Show more

It is common knowledge that the incumbent US president resides in the White House. However, the Vice President also has a reserved residence during his or her term of office.

The property is called "Number One Observatory Circle" and is currently home to Joe Biden's Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. She was sent into the race by Biden because he had given up on running again during the election campaign.

The 59-year-old is therefore currently still living in the house, which was built in 1893. Originally the Observatory's leader was supposed to live there, but the property is now known as the "little white house". It is located in northwest Washington.

The "Number One Observatory Circle" property is the official residence of the Vice President of the United States. Getty

The building has two floors, a large terrace and green shutters on the windows. It has a total of six bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, an office, a dining room and even smaller rooms - there is a pool in the garden. And: the area has a landing pad for helicopters, namely for Marine One and Marine Two, which are used for the president and his deputy.

George Bush Sr, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden, Mike Pence and now Kamala Harris have all lived there. She has lived there with her husband Doug Emhoff since April 2021.

Harris is currently campaigning against Donald Trump for the presidency of the USA. If she wins in November, she will make history as the first woman in the Oval Office.

