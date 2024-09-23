The 59-year-old is therefore currently still living in the house, which was built in 1893. Originally the Observatory's leader was supposed to live there, but the property is now known as the "little white house". It is located in northwest Washington.
The building has two floors, a large terrace and green shutters on the windows. It has a total of six bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, an office, a dining room and even smaller rooms - there is a pool in the garden. And: the area has a landing pad for helicopters, namely for Marine One and Marine Two, which are used for the president and his deputy.
George Bush Sr, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden, Mike Pence and now Kamala Harris have all lived there. She has lived there with her husband Doug Emhoff since April 2021.
Harris is currently campaigning against Donald Trump for the presidency of the USA. If she wins in November, she will make history as the first woman in the Oval Office.