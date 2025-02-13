Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. IMAGO/UPI Photo

Just days after the Grammys performance in a see-through outfit by Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori, the celebrity couple are apparently planning to get divorced.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bianca Censori's quasi-nude appearance during the Grammy Awards caused irritation.

The wife of rapper Kanye West didn't look particularly happy in her role.

Now the celebrity couple are reportedly on the verge of divorce. Show more

Just eleven days after their nude stunt on the red carpet at the Grammys, Kanye West and Bianca Censori (30) are reportedly on the verge of divorce. A source close to the 47-year-old rapper confirmed that the couple have since separated, writes theDaily Mail.

It is expected that a court application to end the marriage will be filed in the coming days. It is believed that the couple have verbally agreed that Censori will receive a payment of 5 million US dollars. The marriage was short-lived, having only been finalized in December 2022.

According to the report, Censori will remain in the couple's 35-million-dollar mansion in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, for the time being. West's whereabouts are unknown. According to rumors, he may have planned to return to Tokyo. He has spent much of the last year in a hotel there.

Censori appeared clearly unhappy on the red carpet on the night of the Grammy Awards when West instructed her to drop her fur coat, get naked and "make a scene", but she followed his instructions.