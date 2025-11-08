Karl Egloff leads a life like in an action movie. The extreme mountaineer has set himself a goal - the Seven Summits. In the "Lässer Talk" program with Claudia Lässer, Egloff talks about his greatest successes, abduction and abortion on Mount Everest.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karl Egloff, one of the fastest mountaineers in the world, has been pursuing the goal of conquering the Seven Summits in record time without additional oxygen for ten years - he has already achieved four.

He had to abandon Mount Everest in 2024 due to life-threatening conditions and decided to turn back at 7,000 meters - a decision that probably saved his life.

In the same year, Egloff and his family were kidnapped by armed men in Ecuador, but managed to free themselves - an experience that left a deep impression on him. Show more

Karl Egloff is a star in Ecuador. In Switzerland, he first had to make a name for himself. His CV reads like an adventure novel: 14-time record holder in the speed style, making him one of the fastest mountaineers in the world.

The 44-year-old has been on a big mission for ten years - he wants to climb the Seven Summits, i.e. the highest peaks on each continent, in record time and without additional oxygen. Egloff has already conquered four of these seven mountains - and each time he was faster than anyone before him. He has already conquered Kilimanjaro, Denali, Elbrus and Aconcagua.

Mount Everest project

The next summit on Egloff's list was the non plus ultra of the mountain world - Mount Everest. However, Egloff's fifth goal on his list showed its most brutal side. After seven months of intensive preparation, characterized by countless running and altitude training sessions, Egloff set off for the roof of the world - without additional oxygen. Egloff not only carried equipment in his rucksack, but also a promise to his son: to return home safe and sound.

Together with his partner, he battled his way through snowstorms, icy walls and dangerous glaciers. But at 7000 meters above sea level, he decided to turn back - his gut feeling warned him. The sight of two dead climbers along the way showed him that the risk was too great. "I'm at an age where I no longer risk everything," Egloff said later. The decision saved his life.

Egloff becomes a hostage in Ecuador

But a life like in an action movie would be nothing without kidnapping. What sounds adventurous was a horror trip for Egloff's family and himself. In 2024, the extreme sportsman, his wife and children were kidnapped by around 30 masked men while on vacation in Ecuador.

"They really had the feeling they would never see me again," Karl recalls as he describes how he was tied up and separated from his family in front of their eyes. During those hours, he only thought about one thing - the survival of his loved ones. "I just wanted to be with my family." The kidnappers left his children and wife behind in the vacation home. After three hours of fear, Egloff made a decision and saw an opportunity to escape. He frees himself with a pair of scissors and runs to his family.

Egloff is more cautious today. His experiences have contributed to this. He talks to Claudia Lässer about his life's work, his role as a father and the downside of his dream.

