Actress Karoline Herfurth during the premiere of her film "Wunderschöner" at the Zoo Palast, Berlin. KEYSTONE/Christoph Soeder

Actress and director Karoline Herfurth criticizes the fact that images in the media and advertising convey an unrealistic body image. She had to painfully experience this herself.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Karoline Herfurth criticizes heavily edited images in the media.

These convey a false body image and unattainable ideals of beauty.

The actress herself was anorexic in her youth as a result. Show more

Even as a teenager, actress Karoline Herfurth felt under pressure because of her appearance. "I started to hate my body when I was twelve. I looked at my bottom in the mirror - it was mini! - and cried in despair because it didn't look like the pictures in Bravo or any women's magazines," the 40-year-old told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. The result: "I was anorexic from 13 to 17, I hardly ate anything for six months".

Herfurth also blames heavily edited images in the media for such thoughts. These conveyed a false body image and unattainable ideals of beauty. She herself had the experience of having her body shrunk by 30 percent in relation to her head in advertising photos for an underwear label. "Those are children's proportions, no adult looks like that," said the 40-year-old. But public images in particular influence our own body perception more than our own environment.

In her current film "Wunderschöner", which she wrote and directed, she deals with precisely this pressure that unattainable beauty ideals create.