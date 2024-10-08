Kiel "Tatort": Karoline Schuch succeeds Axel Milberg Axel Milberg during filming of his last ARD Tatort in the role of Inspector Borowski. Image: KEYSTONE Two against murder in the north, the Kiel "Tatort" duo. Image: dpa New face for the Kiel "Tatort": actress Karoline Schuch. Archive picture Image: dpa Kiel "Tatort": Karoline Schuch succeeds Axel Milberg Axel Milberg during filming of his last ARD Tatort in the role of Inspector Borowski. Image: KEYSTONE Two against murder in the north, the Kiel "Tatort" duo. Image: dpa New face for the Kiel "Tatort": actress Karoline Schuch. Archive picture Image: dpa

Two women will be investigating in the northernmost "Tatort" team in future. Newcomer Karoline Schuch will be in front of the camera with Almila Bagriacik this fall. But she has already been seen there once before.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you As police psychologist Elli Krieger, Karoline Schuch takes on the new investigator role in the Kiel "Tatort" and forms a female investigator duo with Almila Bagriacik.

She succeeds Axel Milberg, who is giving up his role as Inspector Borowski after more than 20 years; his last case will be broadcast in 2025.

Schuch is particularly looking forward to working with Bagriacik, whom she already knows from previous filming, and emphasizes the appealing contrast between her psychological role and the classic female detective. Show more

The new "Tatort" investigator in Kiel will be Karoline Schuch. The 42-year-old actress ("Die zweite Welle") will then play police psychologist Elli Krieger. This was announced by Norddeutscher Rundfunk on Tuesday in Hamburg. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

Schuch will form a new "Tatort" duo with Almila Bagriacik (34), alias Chief Inspector Mila Sahin. She succeeds Axel Milberg, who is bidding farewell to his role as Inspector Klaus Borowski after more than 20 years. His last case is expected to be broadcast in 2025.

This means that both the NDR "Tatorten" from Kiel and Lower Saxony and "Polizeiruf 110" from Rostock will feature all-female duos.

"I am delighted and excited to be part of the Kiel 'Tatort' from the fall," said Karoline Schuch according to the NDR press release. "It has always had a very special color for me and I hope and wish that we can keep it that way.

I'm particularly looking forward to Almila, who I've known since her very first case in Kiel, because we were in front of the camera together then."

The special thing about her role as Elli Krieger is that she joins the police force as a psychologist. "This fact particularly appealed to me because it means I no longer have to do the classic detective work and there will be an exciting contrast to the character of Mila Sahin," says Schuch.

New Tatort inspector started on the telenovela "Verbotene Liebe"

According to the broadcaster, Bagriacik and Schuch will both be in front of the camera in leading roles for the Sunday crime series for the first time this fall.

It's déjà vu for fans of the series: Schuch already appeared as a guest star in the Kiel "Tatort" case "Borowski und das Haus der Geister" in 2018. She made her "Tatort" debut back in 2001 as the film daughter of WDR detective Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär).

The actress, who was born in Jena, Thuringia, made a name for herself more than 20 years ago with the daily soap "Verbotene Liebe" on ARD before embarking on a career as a character actress.

She has already played more than 60 roles. Audiences know her from "Das Geheimnis des Totenwaldes", for example. For her performance in the multi-part thriller, she received the Bavarian Television Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2021.

Grimme Award winner Almila Bagriacik says she is delighted "that we will be breaking new ground with the next films". She feels closely connected to her role. "All the more reason to be curious about the next cases with the wonderful Karoline Schuch - a challenging and wonderful incentive. With this comrade-in-arms at my side, the Kiel 'Tatort' is guaranteed to continue to be exciting and thrilling."

More videos from the department

dpa