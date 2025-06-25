  1. Residential Customers
Emotions at the finale "Kassensturz" leaves the SRF studio after 50 years

Samuel Walder

25.6.2025

On Tuesday evening, the time had come: "Kassensturz" presenter Bettina Ramseier stood in front of the camera for the last time in the iconic yellow Studio 8.
On Tuesday evening, the time had come: "Kassensturz" presenter Bettina Ramseier stood in front of the camera for the last time in the iconic yellow Studio 8.
Picture: SRF/Gian Vaitl

After more than half a century, "Kassensturz" is leaving its iconic TV studio - and from August onwards will be going to where grievances really happen: in the middle of life.

26.06.2025, 07:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After more than 50 years, the SRF magazine "Kassensturz " is leaving its studio in Zurich-Leutschenbach and will be going directly to the people with mobile reports from August.
  • The aim is more authenticity, proximity and interaction - product tests and consumer protection will remain, but in future will be carried out in real locations.
  • The last program from Studio 8 was bid an emotional farewell, while Kassensturz is also breaking new ground digitally with simultaneous broadcasts on Play SRF.
Show more

It is the end of an era: after more than 50 years of studio production, the SRF consumer magazine "Kassensturz" is leaving its traditional premises in Zurich-Leutschenbach.

Instead, from August, the format is moving directly to the people - right in the middle of the action.

The time had come on Tuesday evening: presenter Bettina Ramseier stood in front of the camera for the last time in the iconic yellow Studio 8. After the show, it was time to say goodbye - not only to the set, but also to a piece of television history.

The emotions in the team were palpable. Recording manager Evelyn Bähler sums it up: "I think it's a great shame that you're leaving. But hey, good luck out there in the wild."

More closeness and authenticity

What sounds like a nostalgic farewell is also the starting signal for a new era: "Kassensturz" is to become more authentic, closer and more direct in future.

No more sterile studios, but real locations - where consumers struggle, products fail or grievances are uncovered. SRF promises: more interaction with experts, more proximity to viewers - and the same tenacity as always.

Prominent departuresSilberschmidt also gone - exodus at SRF continues

The tried-and-tested product tests and consumer questions remain an integral part - but now in a new guise.

Digital turbo included

The program will now be available simultaneously on TV and on the Play SRF platform - a clear sign that "Kassensturz" will also play an important role online.

Things did get emotional at the end of the last studio show. "And now, goodbye studio, I have the honor (...). We at 'Kassensturz' will stay tuned," said Bettina Ramseier as she said goodbye - with a smile and a twinkle in her eye.

