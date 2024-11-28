At the beginning of October, she was allowed to visit Princess Kate and Prince William at Windsor Castle. Now Liz Hatton has died at the age of just 17. The photographer suffered from a rare tumor.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 17-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who suffered from a rare tumor, died on November 27.

Since her diagnosis in January, she had been pursuing an inspiring bucket list.

One of her greatest wishes, to meet Princess Kate and Prince William at Windsor Castle, came true in October.

She was allowed to photograph a ceremony and left a lasting impression on the royals.

The couple mourned the loss of the "courageous and humble young woman" in a post. It was an honor to have met her. Show more

"We are very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown over the last year. She was not only a phenomenal photographer, but also the best person and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could have ever wished for," mom Vicky Robayna announced the death of daughter Liz Hatton with these touching words.

She died on Wednesday, November 27, in the early hours of the morning. The 17-year-old had been battling the rare desmoplastic round cell tumor, which she was diagnosed with in January, for months.

In an interview with "The Times", Hatton spoke about her fate: "It is uncertain how long I have left, how long I will live. But it's certain that it won't be much longer. So I feel like the only thing you can do is do as much as you can, as much as you can of what you want to do and what you enjoy. And to spend it with the people you love."

Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year. She was not only a phenomenal… pic.twitter.com/HbmyJYp0XD — PumpkinsandPost-Its (@2ndtimeMama) November 27, 2024

According to the BBC, the doctors gave her between six months and three years. To make the most of her uncertain time, the aspiring photographer put together a bucket list.

Liz Hatton visits Windsor Castle

One of her biggest dreams was to visit and photograph Princess Kate (42) and Prince William (42) at Windsor Castle. And this dream came true: at the beginning of October, Hatton was allowed to accompany a ceremony as a photographer and then hold a tea party with the royals. Her parents and little brother Matteo (8) were also there.

Following her visit, Princess Kate posted a photo of herself hugging Hatton. The royal couple wrote: "It was a pleasure to meet Liz in Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and your story with us."

A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024

The young photographer also commented following her visit to Windsor Castle: "It was amazing talking to them because it was like talking to anyone, like a normal person. There was nothing lofty about them, they were just human and friendly," she said on the "Today" show.

"There's a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives"

Following the sad news of Hatton's death, Princess Kate and Prince William also spoke out. "We are very sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away," they wrote on X. They said it was an honor to have known such a courageous and humble young woman.

They go on to say that their thoughts and prayers are with Hatton's parents and brother at this incredibly difficult time.

The meeting between the 17-year-old and Princess Kate had a very special significance, as Kate also made her cancer diagnosis public this year.

"There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I don't know how we will ever fill," Hatton's mother wrote in her post. In memory of the young photographer, the family is calling on social media to share her pictures under the hashtag #LizHatton and to donate to research into the rare form of cancer.

