What an appearance Kate and William shine again on the red carpet after two years

Dominik Müller

20.11.2025

A glamorous comeback for Princess Kate: after taking a break due to illness in 2024, she is back on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince William. At the event in London on Wednesday evening, the two of them will attract everyone's attention.

20.11.2025, 22:25

20.11.2025, 22:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated their glamorous red carpet comeback at the Royal Variety Performance in London after Kate's illness-related break.
  • Kate presented herself in an emerald green velvet dress and with jewelry from Queen Elizabeth, William in a matching velvet suit.
  • Princess Kate braved the sub-zero temperatures in London.
Show more

An appearance with a high glam factor: Princess Kate and Prince William were in high spirits at the Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday. The British princess appeared in an elegant velvet dress in emerald green. She also wore pompous earrings once worn by Queen Elizabeth, while Prince William appeared in a matching black velvet suit.

Despite the low temperatures in England's capital, the two royals were beaming. At least Princess Kate had chicken skin, as journalists from the Daily Mail observed. But the 43-year-old is a media professional through and through and didn't let it show.

Princess Kate had to stay away from 2024 for health reasons

The Royal Variety Performance is one of the royal family's biggest annual show events. The concert raises funds for artists and cultural workers in need.

This was Kate and William's sixth visit to the Royal Box. In 2024, the Princess took a break due to her cancer treatment. The 43-year-old is now considered cancer-free and has now returned to the royal stage.

