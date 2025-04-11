The reason is disgustingKate and William's favorite restaurant closed by authorities
Bruno Bötschi
11.4.2025
The celebrity restaurant Beach Blanket Babylon in London had to close. Hygiene inspections revealed an infestation of mouse and rat droppings. Prince William and his wife Kate were among the restaurant's guests.
11.04.2025, 14:19
11.04.2025, 14:23
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in London's Notting Hill district has been forced to close.
The reason for this is anything but appetizing: according to the British Mirror, various inspections revealed a heavy infestation of mice and rats.
The restaurant, which was also regularly frequented by the heir to the British throne William and his wife Kate, is said to have served its guests food contaminated with mouse droppings.