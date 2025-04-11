  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The reason is disgusting Kate and William's favorite restaurant closed by authorities

Bruno Bötschi

11.4.2025

The London restaurant Beach Blanket Babylon is said to have served food contaminated with mouse droppings to its customers, which included Prince William and his wife Kate.
The London restaurant Beach Blanket Babylon is said to have served food contaminated with mouse droppings to its customers, which included Prince William and his wife Kate.
Image: Chris Jackson/AP/dpa

The celebrity restaurant Beach Blanket Babylon in London had to close. Hygiene inspections revealed an infestation of mouse and rat droppings. Prince William and his wife Kate were among the restaurant's guests.

11.04.2025, 14:19

11.04.2025, 14:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in London's Notting Hill district has been forced to close.
  • The reason for this is anything but appetizing: according to the British Mirror, various inspections revealed a heavy infestation of mice and rats.
  • The restaurant, which was also regularly frequented by the heir to the British throne William and his wife Kate, is said to have served its guests food contaminated with mouse droppings.
Show more

The Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in London's Notting Hill district, known as a celebrity eatery, was officially closed.

The reason for this is unappetizing: during several inspections of the restaurant, hygiene inspectors discovered a heavy infestation of mice and rats.

According to the British newspaper "Mirror ", the restaurant is said to have served its guests, including Prince William and his wife Kate, food contaminated with mouse droppings.

Legal action taken against owner

As a result, those responsible for the restaurant were asked by the health authorities to improve hygiene through structural measures.

However, the owners of the "Beach Blanket Babylon" have apparently failed to comply. The authorities have therefore closed the restaurant with immediate effect.

The restaurateurs now have to answer to the courts for the breaches of hygiene regulations.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Bötschi asks. TV chef Studi:

Bötschi asksTV chef Studi: "Unfortunately, you often see this in Swiss pubs"

No solution with tenant. Gault Millau restaurant in Winterthur has to close

No solution with tenantGault Millau restaurant in Winterthur has to close