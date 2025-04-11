The London restaurant Beach Blanket Babylon is said to have served food contaminated with mouse droppings to its customers, which included Prince William and his wife Kate. Image: Chris Jackson/AP/dpa

Bruno Bötschi

The Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in London's Notting Hill district, known as a celebrity eatery, was officially closed.

The reason for this is unappetizing: during several inspections of the restaurant, hygiene inspectors discovered a heavy infestation of mice and rats.

According to the British newspaper "Mirror ", the restaurant is said to have served its guests, including Prince William and his wife Kate, food contaminated with mouse droppings.

Legal action taken against owner

As a result, those responsible for the restaurant were asked by the health authorities to improve hygiene through structural measures.

However, the owners of the "Beach Blanket Babylon" have apparently failed to comply. The authorities have therefore closed the restaurant with immediate effect.

The restaurateurs now have to answer to the courts for the breaches of hygiene regulations.

