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Ascot 2026 Kate is back—and these hats are the talk of the town

dpa

18.6.2026 - 09:45

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot
All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat.

Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat.

Image: dpa

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. It’s a comeback for the princess. In 2025, Princess Kate had to cancel her attendance due to her cancer diagnosis.

It’s a comeback for the princess. In 2025, Princess Kate had to cancel her attendance due to her cancer diagnosis.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Ascot is considered the most famous horse race. A must-have: the racetrack hat.

Ascot is considered the most famous horse race. A must-have: the racetrack hat.

Image: dpa

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Hat parade: Year after year, extravagant creations can be seen on the heads of female visitors at Ascot.

Hat parade: Year after year, extravagant creations can be seen on the heads of female visitors at Ascot.

Image: dpa

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. At Ascot, strict rules apply to royal headwear. Anyone not wearing a hat is barred from entering.

At Ascot, strict rules apply to royal headwear. Anyone not wearing a hat is barred from entering.

Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Alastair Grant

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” Men, for example, must wear a top hat there.

The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” Men, for example, must wear a top hat there.

Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a wide-brimmed cartwheel hat. But you should definitely be wearing something on your head.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a wide-brimmed cartwheel hat. But you should definitely be wearing something on your head.

Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. These friends found their inspiration right outside their house—in their own garden.

These friends found their inspiration right outside their house—in their own garden.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Ascot attendee Maria Tutus likes it flowery.

Ascot attendee Maria Tutus likes it flowery.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. This Ascot fan also opts for flowers on her head.

This Ascot fan also opts for flowers on her head.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Flower hats are also very popular with Tamara Holmgren.

Flower hats are also very popular with Tamara Holmgren.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. She, on the other hand, has decorated her hat with animal motifs.

She, on the other hand, has decorated her hat with animal motifs.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. This racetrack-goer has also let her imagination run wild.

This racetrack-goer has also let her imagination run wild.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Say Cheese: You can’t miss out on a photo for the annual Ascot album.

Say Cheese: You can’t miss out on a photo for the annual Ascot album.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Even minimalist hat designs can be très chic.

Even minimalist hat designs can be très chic.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Is Ascot-goer Vivienne Jenner still keeping track of things?

Is Ascot-goer Vivienne Jenner still keeping track of things?

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. She might just win the prize for the most extravagant hat.

She might just win the prize for the most extravagant hat.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. She must have confused the horse race with a wedding.

She must have confused the horse race with a wedding.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Sun protection and a stylish hat in one—a smart move.

Sun protection and a stylish hat in one—a smart move.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. It’s noticeable: a lot of pink is being worn in 2026.

It’s noticeable: a lot of pink is being worn in 2026.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. There’s plenty of pink in this pastel look, too.

There’s plenty of pink in this pastel look, too.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. All these extravagant hat creations almost make you forget what Ascot is really about: a horse race.

All these extravagant hat creations almost make you forget what Ascot is really about: a horse race.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. A little fun is allowed—even at the high-society event in Ascot.

A little fun is allowed—even at the high-society event in Ascot.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot
All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat.

Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat.

Image: dpa

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. It’s a comeback for the princess. In 2025, Princess Kate had to cancel her attendance due to her cancer diagnosis.

It’s a comeback for the princess. In 2025, Princess Kate had to cancel her attendance due to her cancer diagnosis.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Ascot is considered the most famous horse race. A must-have: the racetrack hat.

Ascot is considered the most famous horse race. A must-have: the racetrack hat.

Image: dpa

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Hat parade: Year after year, extravagant creations can be seen on the heads of female visitors at Ascot.

Hat parade: Year after year, extravagant creations can be seen on the heads of female visitors at Ascot.

Image: dpa

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. At Ascot, strict rules apply to royal headwear. Anyone not wearing a hat is barred from entering.

At Ascot, strict rules apply to royal headwear. Anyone not wearing a hat is barred from entering.

Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Alastair Grant

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” Men, for example, must wear a top hat there.

The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” Men, for example, must wear a top hat there.

Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a wide-brimmed cartwheel hat. But you should definitely be wearing something on your head.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a wide-brimmed cartwheel hat. But you should definitely be wearing something on your head.

Image: KEYSTONE/NEIL HALL

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. These friends found their inspiration right outside their house—in their own garden.

These friends found their inspiration right outside their house—in their own garden.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Ascot attendee Maria Tutus likes it flowery.

Ascot attendee Maria Tutus likes it flowery.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. This Ascot fan also opts for flowers on her head.

This Ascot fan also opts for flowers on her head.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Flower hats are also very popular with Tamara Holmgren.

Flower hats are also very popular with Tamara Holmgren.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. She, on the other hand, has decorated her hat with animal motifs.

She, on the other hand, has decorated her hat with animal motifs.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. This racetrack-goer has also let her imagination run wild.

This racetrack-goer has also let her imagination run wild.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Say Cheese: You can’t miss out on a photo for the annual Ascot album.

Say Cheese: You can’t miss out on a photo for the annual Ascot album.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Even minimalist hat designs can be très chic.

Even minimalist hat designs can be très chic.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Is Ascot-goer Vivienne Jenner still keeping track of things?

Is Ascot-goer Vivienne Jenner still keeping track of things?

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. She might just win the prize for the most extravagant hat.

She might just win the prize for the most extravagant hat.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. She must have confused the horse race with a wedding.

She must have confused the horse race with a wedding.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. Sun protection and a stylish hat in one—a smart move.

Sun protection and a stylish hat in one—a smart move.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. It’s noticeable: a lot of pink is being worn in 2026.

It’s noticeable: a lot of pink is being worn in 2026.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. There’s plenty of pink in this pastel look, too.

There’s plenty of pink in this pastel look, too.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. All these extravagant hat creations almost make you forget what Ascot is really about: a horse race.

All these extravagant hat creations almost make you forget what Ascot is really about: a horse race.

Image: KEYSTONE

All Eyes on the Hats: Royals at the Horse Races in Ascot. A little fun is allowed—even at the high-society event in Ascot.

A little fun is allowed—even at the high-society event in Ascot.

Image: KEYSTONE

When Ascot calls, the racetrack becomes a runway: With spectacular hats and elegant appearances, the royals draw all eyes at this traditional horse race—especially Princess Kate, who returns radiant after missing last year’s event due to illness.

DPA

18.06.2026, 09:45

18.06.2026, 10:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the traditional horse race in Ascot, Princess Kate made her first appearance at the event since her cancer treatment.
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla also took part in the festivities.
  • In addition to the races, the strict dress code and eye-catching hats draw attention.
Show more

In Ascot, England, the British are once again celebrating their most famous horse race. For the royal family, a visit to the historic racetrack is a highlight of the royal calendar year after year. Depending on the section, a strict dress code applies during the multi-day event.

The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” For example, men must wear a top hat there, and hats are mandatory for women. Dresses must not be off-the-shoulder, and both dresses and skirts must extend at least below the knee.

Kate Returns for the First Time Since Her Cancer Diagnosis

The horse race is also known for its often extravagant headwear. Kate, for example, wore a yellow hat with simple embellishments, while Camilla opted for a white hat with a bow-like decoration.

For the first time since her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy, Princess Kate appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, at this special event.

Kate underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. She is gradually returning to her public duties.

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