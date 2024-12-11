She has split up: Kate Moss was together with Nikolai von Bismarck for nine years. Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck were a couple for nine years. Now they are going their separate ways again. The model feels "fabulous" and wants to "have a bit of fun over the Christmas period".

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kate Moss was together with Nikolai von Bismarck for nine years. Now they have split up, according to British media reports.

An anonymous source has revealed to The Sun that the model has pulled the plug after a months-long on-off relationship.

The two had "increasingly different hobbies and desires". Show more

It's all over for Kate Moss (50): According to The Sun, the model has split from her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck (37), the British newspaper claims to have learned from an anonymous source close to Kate Moss.

The two got together in 2015, and recently there have also been rumors about Moss flirting with other people. "Kate and Nikolai had an on-off relationship for months and finally Kate felt the time was right to end the relationship," the insider is quoted as saying.

Moss had the feeling that they were on different paths in life. "At 50, she feels fabulous and feels like she wants to get back on the road and have fun just in time for Christmas," the anonymous source said.

Moss is said to have already moved out of the home they shared in London. Von Bismarck is the great-great-grandson of former German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck (1815-1898). The 37-year-old grew up in London and works as a photographer.

Although von Bismarck is 13 years younger than Moss, he wants to enjoy a quieter life, while the two have developed "increasingly different hobbies and desires".

The men at Kate Moss' side

Moss has been involved with many famous names. She was together with Johnny Depp (61) from 1994 to 1997. As "The Sun" writes, citing friends, she is said to have never quite got over this break-up.

The 50-year-old is mother to Lila Grace (22), whom she has with Jefferson Hack (53).

She was married to 'The Kills' member Jamie Hince (55) from 2011 to 2016. She previously got engaged to Peter Doherty (45) in 2005, but the two then went their separate ways again.

