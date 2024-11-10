Princess Kate's comeback Back in Black: Princess Kate and Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 9, 2024. Image: KEYSTONE Royal appearance at the Royal Albert Hall at the Festival of Remembrance: Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles with Princess Anne (from left to right). Image: KEYSTONE King Charles chatted happily with attendees. Image: KEYSTONE Princess Kate and husband Prince William also appeared in good spirits at the Festival of Remembrance. Image: KEYSTONE Princess Kate's comeback Back in Black: Princess Kate and Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 9, 2024. Image: KEYSTONE Royal appearance at the Royal Albert Hall at the Festival of Remembrance: Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles with Princess Anne (from left to right). Image: KEYSTONE King Charles chatted happily with attendees. Image: KEYSTONE Princess Kate and husband Prince William also appeared in good spirits at the Festival of Remembrance. Image: KEYSTONE

The British royal family honors the victims of war with a ceremony in London. It is Princess Kate's first public appearance since her treatment - and she is a real eye-catcher.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British royals and leading politicians commemorate the victims of war at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in London on Sunday, accompanied by a minute's silence.

King Charles III and Prince William will take part, while Queen Camilla had to cancel due to a respiratory infection. However, according to the palace, she has no serious health problems.

Princess Kate makes her first public appearance since her cancer treatment, while the ceremony traditionally takes place close to the anniversary of the First World War Armistice. Show more

The British royals and the leaders of the government and opposition will commemorate the victims of the two world wars and other conflicts on Sunday.

King Charles III (75) and heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate (both 42) are expected to attend the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at London's central Cenotaph memorial.

The British royal family already took part in a memorial service at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

These will be Kate's first public appearances since completing her chemotherapy in September. Despite ongoing cancer treatment, Charles has also been attending important appointments again for months.

Princess Kate attracts everyone's attention with her chic black trouser suit and her radiant appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Prince William shows off his beard. Is the next King of Great Britain's new look a Movember beard that will be gone in December? Either way, the look suits him well.

Camilla had to pass

Queen Camilla (77), on the other hand, had to cancel her participation due to a respiratory infection.

However, there is no cause for concern, the palace emphasizes. She wants to fully recover and avoid infecting others, the royal communication reassures.

The Remembrance Service is always held on the Sunday closest to November 11, the anniversary of the armistice in the First World War. It is an integral part of the royal calendar.

The ceremony includes two minutes' silence at 11.00 a.m. and the laying of wreaths by the royals and important politicians.

*with material from dpa.

