Katja Krasavice was stopped by the police in May last year with a blood alcohol level of 1.28. The Leipzig District Court has now confirmed the verdict after the musician withdrew her appeal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Katja Krasavice was convicted in Leipzig after driving with a blood alcohol level of 1.28 per mille.

Nine months after the incident, the 29-year-old withdrew her appeal against the penalty order.

Investigations into a police officer for a possible breach of data protection were discontinued; instead, the Berlin public prosecutor's office is now investigating Krasavice on suspicion of false accusation. Show more

Rapper Katja Krasavice has been finally convicted of drink-driving. Almost nine months after driving under the influence of alcohol in Leipzig, the 29-year-old withdrew her appeal against the penalty order, as reported by MDR. The Leipzig district court thus confirmed the verdict.

Krasavice was stopped by the police in May last year for driving with a blood alcohol level of 1.28. At the time, the police imposed a fine in the low six-figure range and a ten-month driving license suspension.

Shortly after the incident, the musician expressed her remorse on TikTok. She had had "one or two drinks" and regretted driving "extremely" drunk.

However, she also made accusations against a Leipzig police officer who allegedly wrote to her privately and wanted to meet her.

The investigation into a possible breach of data protection has since been dropped. Instead, the Berlin public prosecutor's office is now investigating on suspicion of false accusations.

