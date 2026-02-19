Rapper withdraws her appealKatja Krasavice legally convicted after drunk driving
19.2.2026
Katja Krasavice was stopped by the police in May last year with a blood alcohol level of 1.28. The Leipzig District Court has now confirmed the verdict after the musician withdrew her appeal.
Rapper Katja Krasavice was convicted in Leipzig after driving with a blood alcohol level of 1.28 per mille.
Nine months after the incident, the 29-year-old withdrew her appeal against the penalty order.
Investigations into a police officer for a possible breach of data protection were discontinued; instead, the Berlin public prosecutor's office is now investigating Krasavice on suspicion of false accusation.
Rapper Katja Krasavice has been finally convicted of drink-driving. Almost nine months after driving under the influence of alcohol in Leipzig, the 29-year-old withdrew her appeal against the penalty order, as reported by MDR. The Leipzig district court thus confirmed the verdict.
Krasavice was stopped by the police in May last year for driving with a blood alcohol level of 1.28. At the time, the police imposed a fine in the low six-figure range and a ten-month driving license suspension.
Shortly after the incident, the musician expressed her remorse on TikTok. She had had "one or two drinks" and regretted driving "extremely" drunk.