In June, Katja Krasavice made serious accusations against the police. But now she herself is being targeted by investigators. She is alleged to have faked a voice message that triggered the case.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katja Krasavice drove drunk with over 1.1 per mille at the end of May.

At the beginning of June, she published a voice message that allegedly came from a police officer involved and made accusations against the police.

According to the public prosecutor's office, however, the voice message is most likely a fake.

Krasavice and two other people are now being investigated for false accusations. House searches were carried out on Thursday. Show more

At the end of May, rapper Katja Krasavice drove drunk in Leipzig. She is said to have had over 1.1 per mille in her blood, as reported by "Bild".

She then posted a TikTok video at the beginning of June. "What I'm about to show you is insane," she says in it. She then plays a voice message on her cell phone. In it, a man explains that he is a police officer and was present at the traffic stop. "I think my colleagues were exaggerating," he says. "I also don't understand why they turned 0.7 per mille into 1.4."

Afterwards, the man compliments Krasavice and asks her if she would like to meet him for a coffee because "maybe we can do something then".

Krasavice's accusations against the police are based on this voice message: The police officers had manipulated the results of the breathalyzer test. And a police officer had misused Krasavice's contact details.

"Most likely fictitious"

Now it turns out: the voice message could have been faked. At least that's what the Leipzig public prosecutor's office says. The investigation into the police officers involved in the traffic stop has already been concluded and Krasavice's allegations have not been confirmed. "Der Spiegel" reports that.

"This is most likely fictitious," a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office told Der Spiegel. "We assume that the police officer from the voice message does not exist."

The public prosecutor's office has therefore launched an investigation into Katja Krasavice, her manager and another man who is said to have played the police officer. Officially, it is called: Suspicion of false accusation, as a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office told Der Spiegel. A conviction could result in a fine or a prison sentence of up to five years.

Krasavice speaks of an "indictment"

On Thursday, the homes of the three defendants and Krasavice's mother were searched as a result. According to Der Spiegel, cell phones and other electronic devices were confiscated. A house search was justified because there was a high risk of "loss of evidence" due to the deletion of videos and messages.

Katja Krasavice was not enthusiastic about the house search. On Monday, she posted a nine-and-a-half-minute video on TikTok in which she commented on it.

"The LKA smashed my penthouse door with a battering ram," she says. It was "an indictment" that the State Criminal Police Office raided her home at six in the morning "because of a voicemail" and at the taxpayer's expense.

