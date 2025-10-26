Video shows Perry holding hands with Trudeau - Gallery Dating speculation surrounding Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau has been around for some time. Image: Andy Kropa/Frank Gunn/Canadian Press/AP/dpa (Archivbild) Perry recently performed in Hanover with her "The Lifetimes Tour". Image: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa (Archivbild) Video shows Perry holding hands with Trudeau - Gallery Dating speculation surrounding Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau has been around for some time. Image: Andy Kropa/Frank Gunn/Canadian Press/AP/dpa (Archivbild) Perry recently performed in Hanover with her "The Lifetimes Tour". Image: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa (Archivbild)

Pop star Katy Perry turned 41 at the weekend. A video is said to show that she had a lovely evening in Paris with Canada's former prime minister Justin Trudeau for her birthday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop star Katy Perry (41) and Canada's former prime minister Justin Trudeau (53) have made their relationship public - at a joint appearance at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on Perry's birthday.

Holding hands and in a good mood, the two appeared in front of cheering fans, while Trudeau shone with care and restraint.

Following their separation in 2023 and Perry's break from touring Europe, the couple now seem to be publicly committed to each other - a glamorous liaison between pop and politics. Show more

It's the surprise of the year on the international social scene: pop star Katy Perry (41) and Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (53) have revealed their love secret - and in the most glamorous way possible: Holding hands and grinning broadly, the two left the famous cabaret Crazy Horse Paris on Saturday evening. This was reported by "Gala" . The US celebrity portal "TMZ" also relies on a video that was recorded outside the theater.

Surrounded by cheering fans and flashing cameras, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to the birthday girl. Perry celebrated her 41st with a real bang - at the side of a man with whom rumors of a romance had previously only been kept under wraps.

Paris, the city of love - and revelations

It was obviously no coincidence that Perry celebrated her special day in the French capital of all places. She had already performed in Hanover and Berlin as part of her world tour before taking some time out before her planned Paris concert on 4 November - including an amorous evening program.

Together with Trudeau, who was fashionably restrained in a black suit and T-shirt, she visited the famous Crazy Horse, which attracts visitors with a "cheeky, colorful show" - in the style of the eccentric pop queen. Perry herself wore a figure-hugging maxi dress with spaghetti straps, which made the paparazzi cameras glow.

Protective mode: Trudeau shows tenderness with style

What followed was not only a fashionable appearance, but also a little lesson in gallant affection. Trudeau, who has been repeatedly confronted with love rumors since his separation from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023, showed himself to be caring and attentive: with an elegant exchange of hands, he led Perry to the limousine, placed his hand protectively on her back - and incidentally blocked curious photographers.

Whether the new liaison is a romantic getaway or the start of a serious relationship remains to be seen. But the body language of the two left little doubt: here are two people who at first glance seem to come from different worlds - pop and politics - but who obviously get on brilliantly.

Perry is currently touring Europe

The two have not yet said whether they are a couple. However, the media have been speculating for some time - for example, there were recently photos of the two of them kissing intimately on a yacht off the coast of California.

According to media reports from the summer, Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom (48) split up after around nine years. Trudeau (53) and his wife Sophie Grégoire (50) announced their separation in 2023 after around 18 years of marriage.

Perry, who made a name for herself with her hit "I Kissed a Girl", is currently on the road with her "The Lifetimes Tour". The first concert in Germany was in Hanover on October 17. Last Friday (October 24), the tour calendar included a performance in Paris. There will be another concert in Germany on October 31 in Munich.

"The Lifetimes Tour" accompanies Perry's current and seventh studio album "143", which was released in September 2024.