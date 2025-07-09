Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their relationship public in 2016. At the beginning of July 2025, they announced their separation. KEYSTONE

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their separation at the beginning of July. Despite this, they continue to spend time together. Recent pictures show them together on Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht.

Katy Perry (40) and Orlando Bloom (48) recently announced their separation, but that doesn't stop them from continuing to perform together.

Together with their daughter Daisy Dove (4), they are vacationing with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on their luxury yacht. This is shown in pictures published by the British "Daily Mail".

Bezos and Sánchez got married in Venice at the end of June. The couple have been friends with Bloom and Perry for some time, but only Bloom was present at the wedding, while Perry was on tour in Australia.

At the beginning of July, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially announced their separation. The couple had focused their relationship in recent months on raising their daughter together, according to a statement from representatives of the two stars, which was quoted in several US tabloid magazines.

Their top priority is to provide a loving and stable environment for their daughter Daisy Dove. Despite the separation, they want to continue to act as a family and emphasize the mutual respect that characterizes their upbringing.

The relationship between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began in 2016. They got engaged in 2019 and their daughter Daisy was born in August 2020. Orlando Bloom also has a son from his previous marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr.

