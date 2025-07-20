Katie Perry experienced a scary moment during a concert in San Francisco. Bild: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/dpa

Katy Perry experienced a moment of shock at a concert in San Francisco. The singer almost fell from a decorative element suspended in the air.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was an incident at a Katy Perry concert in San Francisco.

The US singer almost fell from a butterfly prop floating in the air.

The stage element apparently had a malfunction.

The singer was uninjured. Show more

Concert performances by big pop stars are always great spectacles. The more elaborate and louder the show, the more appreciative the fans. It is not uncommon for various props to be used to encourage the artist to interact.

However, because the elaborate decorative elements are linked to technology on the one hand and are controlled by staff in the background on the other, accidents on stage cannot be ruled out.

Katy Perry is a recent example of this. The US singer almost fell victim to an accident during a performance in San Francisco on Friday evening.

Perry on the back of a butterfly

Perry was performing her hit "Roar" from 2013. The 40-year-old was not standing on stage, but sitting on the back of a giant butterfly hanging from ropes.

However, the stage element apparently malfunctioned. Videos published on social media show the prop suddenly plummeting several meters above the heads of the audience.

Fortunately, the worst did not happen. Perry managed to keep her balance. However, the incident briefly threw her off her stride. She stopped singing and, startled, looked up at the device to which her flying object was attached.

Nevertheless, she kept her composure and continued her performance after a few seconds. However, some uncertainty remained, as can be seen from the recordings. Perry then held on to the handle tightly while the butterfly slowly sank.

Similar incident involving Beyoncé

It is not the first incident of this kind. In June, superstar Beyoncé also had a problem with a prop during a performance. The singer was singing in a car attached to ropes when it suddenly tipped to one side. Beyoncé interrupted the performance and was slowly lowered down. She was uninjured in the incident.