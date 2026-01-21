In their podcast, Bill and Tom Kaulitz announce that they will be taking over an edition of "Wetten, dass...?". (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Felix Hörhager

Bill and Tom Kaulitz want to shake up "Wetten, dass...?" with fun and star power. In their podcast, the two confirm rumors that they will take over the TV classic - albeit not permanently.

End of the rumor mill about the comeback of "Wetten, dass...?": Twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz are bringing the ZDF classic back to the screens, in their own words. "We will bring back "Wetten, dass...?" said Tom in the joint podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood". However, it is only about one edition of the long-running TV show, which is to be broadcast at the end of the year, as the 36-year-old brothers made clear. They described the task entrusted to them as a dream and a huge honor that they could not say no to. There was initially no confirmation from ZDF.

There had been speculation for days as to whether the two musicians from the band Tokio Hotel ("Durch den Monsun"), who live in the US state of California, could take over the legendary TV format. The always well-informed industry service dwdl.de had reported plans to do so. There was no denial from ZDF, but rather the statement that they had "big plans" with the two. A social media post from the broadcaster on Instagram on Monday evening shows the brothers with ironic suggestions for several shows - but the title "Wetten, dass...?" is not mentioned.

"This is going to be Hollywood, guys"

They had planned to have as much fun as possible, the two said in the podcast episode, which they opened with the catchy intro to "Wetten, dass...?". Bill spoke with a wink about the "mega big" stars they will have visiting. "It's going to be Hollywood, guys," he promised. They were really looking forward to it. "And of course we want to have the coolest bets." According to the twins, you can already apply with bets.

Just a joke at first

According to the brothers, the whole thing started with a joke from Tom three years ago. At the "1LIVE-Krone" award ceremony in 2023, he jokingly said that the two of them would take over the ZDF show. That's how they got themselves into the game, Tom now said. Bill explained that they then slowly started talking to ZDF. There had been various secret meetings with the broadcaster.

Show classics vs. reality stars

Launched in 1981, the Saturday evening show "Wetten, dass...?" is one of the classics and once biggest audience successes of the Second German Television. "Wetten, dass...?" was discontinued in 2014. In 2021, there was a celebrated comeback with presenter Thomas Gottschalk, who also hosted an annual edition in 2022 and 2023. Then it was over.

Bill and Tom Kaulitz can now draw on a wealth of experience as entertainers. Their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" became a hit, as did the Netflix reality show "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", which follows them in their everyday lives. The brothers, who grew up in the Magdeburg area, received the German Television Award in the "Best Entertainment Reality" category for season two of the series.