The watches were stolen from Reeves' home in Los Angeles in 2023. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Six luxury watches were stolen from the home of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in Los Angeles in 2023. They finally turned up during a raid in Chile. Now the "John Wick" actor is getting them back.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Keanu Reeves had six valuable watches stolen from his home in Los Angeles.

Now the "John Wick" actor has them back.

Chilean police had seized the watches during a raid. Show more

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves (60) gets six stolen luxury watches back. Representatives of the Chilean criminal police and the public prosecutor's office handed over the watches to the US embassy in the South American country, as reported by local media.

One of the watches is a Rolex diving watch with an engraving reminiscent of the film series "John Wick", in which Reeves plays the leading role. According to reports, the Canadian actor gave such watches as gifts to colleagues on several occasions.

Discovered during house searches

The luxury watches were seized at the end of last year during house searches in the greater Santiago de Chile area. The operation was directed against a criminal gang that was active in the United States and Argentina, among other countries. The watches that have now been returned were stolen from Reeves' home in Los Angeles in 2023.