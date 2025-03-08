Hollywood star Keanu Reeves ("Speed", "Matrix") is teaming up with "Fast & Furious 9" director Justin Lin. Reeves wants to play the lead role in the Netflix adaptation of his own comic "BRZRKR" - pronounced "Berserker". Lin is to direct the action movie and also act as a producer, according to the industry publication "Hollywood Reporter". Mattson Tomlin ("The Batman 2") is on board as screenwriter.
Based on Reeves' original idea, the actor has created the story about the immortal warrior "B" with Matt Kindt, who has already written for Marvel and DC. The first issue of the comic series was published in 2021. The comic is about a demigod who is fed up with his immortality. He has been fighting in various battles for 80,000 years and now works with the US government on Earth.
Reeves, who last appeared as hitman John Wick in the action thriller "John Wick: Chapter 4", is also an avid motorsport fan. Last October, he took part in a well-known car race in the USA himself - in a red vehicle with the inscription "BRZRKR".