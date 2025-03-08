  1. Residential Customers
Suitable director found Keanu Reeves plays the lead role in his own comic book adaptation

Gabriela Beck

8.3.2025

Keanu Reeves was last seen on the big screen as hitman John Wick. (Archive)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/dpa

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves wants to play the lead role in the Netflix adaptation of his own comic book "BRZRKR". He has now found the right director for the film adaptation of the action story.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Keanu Reeves wants to play the lead role in the Netflix adaptation of his comic "BRZRKR".
  • The comic is about a demigod who is fed up with his immortality.
  • Director Justin Lin is set to direct the action movie and is also involved as a producer.
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves ("Speed", "Matrix") is teaming up with "Fast & Furious 9" director Justin Lin. Reeves wants to play the lead role in the Netflix adaptation of his own comic "BRZRKR" - pronounced "Berserker". Lin is to direct the action movie and also act as a producer, according to the industry publication "Hollywood Reporter". Mattson Tomlin ("The Batman 2") is on board as screenwriter.

Based on Reeves' original idea, the actor has created the story about the immortal warrior "B" with Matt Kindt, who has already written for Marvel and DC. The first issue of the comic series was published in 2021. The comic is about a demigod who is fed up with his immortality. He has been fighting in various battles for 80,000 years and now works with the US government on Earth.

Reeves, who last appeared as hitman John Wick in the action thriller "John Wick: Chapter 4", is also an avid motorsport fan. Last October, he took part in a well-known car race in the USA himself - in a red vehicle with the inscription "BRZRKR".

