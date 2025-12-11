Since the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne has lost a lot of weight. Screenshot Instagram

Following the death of her father Ozzy, Kelly Osbourne has been criticized for her changed appearance. The 41-year-old is now defending herself against ridicule and hate comments on social media - with clear words.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kelly Osbourne lost a lot of weight after the death of her father Ozzy.

In an Instagram story, she defended herself against mocking comments and expressed her hurt.

Her mother Sharon defended her and called the online hate unfair. Show more

Kelly Osbourne has undergone a visual transformation: since her father Ozzy Osbourne died in July, the 41-year-old has lost a noticeable amount of weight. The weight loss has not gone unnoticed by social media users, some of whom have reacted to Osbourne's appearance with malice and others with concern.

In her Instagram story, she made it clear how much these reactions have affected her mentally. "To the people who still think they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you sick' or 'Leave Ozempic out, you don't look good': My dad just died and I'm doing the best I can."

At the moment, Osbourne says in the clip, she is solely dedicated to life with her family. Turning directly to her critics, the singer let rip: "Fuck you all!"

"Disgusting" social media comments

Osbourne's mother Sharon also had something to say about her daughter. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the 73-year-old said: "She's right, you know. She can't eat anything at the moment." She went on to say that it was not fair to make fun of this suffering. The derogatory comments about Kelly Osbourne were just "a shield for unhappy people".

In her Instagram story, Kelly Osbourne said that many of the "disgusting" and "horrible" comments came from "grown women". "What am I supposed to look like right now? The fact that I'm even getting up, coping with my life and trying should be more than enough," Osbourne said. "I should be praised for that." After all: many fans would also give her courage, said Osbourne.