The rapper and his team beat Beyoncé, Chappell Roan and the Beatles.

Kendrick Lamar (l.) accepts the award for Recording of the Year. The music producer and DJ Mustard is also there. The Grammys are among the most important music awards in the world.

After winning the Grammy for "Recording of the Year", US rapper Kendrick Lamar has also won the "Song of the Year" award for "Not Like Us". The hip-hop artist wrote the lyrics to "Not Like Us" himself and criticized the rapper Drake.

The song is about sexual misconduct, among other things, and was part of a public dispute with the singer Drake. Lamar dedicated the award to the city of Los Angeles and its people in light of the fires on the US West Coast.

The "Record of the Year" category is considered one of the four royal categories at the Grammys. Unlike "Song of the Year", the producer team and the performer are honored. The Grammy for "Song of the Year" honors the composers and lyricists.