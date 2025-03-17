"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin and actress partner Brenda Song have been engaged since 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Macaulay Culkin is learning to drive at the age of 44, as his fiancée Brenda Song has now revealed. She gave the "Kevin - Home Alone" star a driving lesson and was terrified. She also had to teach him how to do the laundry first.

Macaulay Culkin, who became famous as a child for his role in "Kevin - Home Alone", has many talents, but driving is not one of them. At the age of 44, he now wants to learn - and his fiancée Brenda Song (36) tried her hand at teaching him.

He also had to learn how to do the laundry from his better half first, as she revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show".

Brenda Song: "I was terrified"

Song actually only wanted to promote her new Netflix series "Running Point", but also spoke to Jennifer Hudson (43) about life together with Culkin.

"Mac is a unique person and the most famous child actor in the world," said Song. But: "He grew up in hotels and never really did laundry. That was shocking to me."

Song went on to say that she taught Culkin how to drive in her neighborhood. "I was terrified, I can tell you that. This 44-year-old man driving a car for the first time? I need to hire someone to do that," she joked.

The couple, who met on the set of the movie "Changeland," have two sons, Dakota and Carson. Culkin and Song got engaged in 2022, after their two sons were born in 2021 and 2022.

